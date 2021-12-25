Covid vaccine for children: Doria says it will not require a prescription in SP | São Paulo

The State Department of Health of São Paulo reported this Friday (24) that the state will not require a prescription to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 against Covid-19. On Thursday (23), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the folder will recommend that this public is only immunized if there is a prescription and signature of consent form by the parents.

On Thursday night, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB) spoke after Queiroga said that “child deaths are within a level that does not imply emergency decisions”.

Through a social network, the toucan stated that “there is no acceptable level of deaths for children. This is a crime. Vaccines save children and adults. They even save crazy deniers.” He also informed that he requested the direct purchase of vaccines from Pfizer and called the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to release the immediate start of the immunization of children.

The municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, informed the g1 that the capital of São Paulo will start vaccinating children as soon as they receive doses, following the rules of the National Immunization Plan (PNI).

“We are going to do it with any condition established by the PNI. The important thing is to vaccinate, we are not going to wage political war on this issue,” stated Aparecido.

Minister Marcelo Queiroga talks about vaccination of children against Covid

Vaccination of this public with Pfizer’s immunizing agent was authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on December 16th. Anvisa is the state agency responsible for the final word regarding the release of vaccines.

However, so far, the Ministry of Health has not taken measures to start the application of the vaccine in children. Instead it announced holding a public consultation to hear society about the immunization of this public.

The consultation will be open until January 2nd and anyone can participate by filling out an online application. According to the text published in the Federal Official Gazette, the consultation is open so that “contributions can be presented, duly substantiated”.

In addition to presenting questions that reflect the government’s viewpoint on childhood vaccination (read more below), the system adopted to collect the data had problems this Friday morning, as the first published form reached the contribution limit in a few hours and the ministry had to publish a new link with another information collection system.

G1 in 1 Minute: Ministry of Health opens public consultation on vaccination of children against Covid

This Friday, the president of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), Carlos Eduardo de Oliveira Lula, released a letter addressed directly to children and, in it, states that the states will not require a medical request for vaccination.

“Unfortunately, there are those who think it’s natural to lose your little ones’ lives to the coronavirus. But with Zé Gotinha, we’ve already conquered polio, measles and more than 20 vaccine-preventable diseases. So, instead of making it difficult, we try to make it easier vaccination of all little Brazilians. And this is the message we want to give today, Christmas Eve: when we start vaccinating our children, let the daddies and mothers know: no medical document recommending that they take the vaccine will be necessary. Science will win. Brotherhood will win. Medicine will win and you will be protected,” says the letter signed by the president of Conass.

Reactions against the Ministry

Also this Friday (24), the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, said – in a publication on Twitter – that he will not require a medical certificate for the vaccination of children in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Paes’ argument is that the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA) points to the prevention of diseases in the child population through vaccination as an attribution of the Unified Health System (SUS).

“Here you won’t need a certificate to vaccinate children. See what the first paragraph of article 14 of the Statute of Children and Adolescents says,” said Paes, publishing an excerpt from the ECA.

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), also told g1 in the early afternoon of this Friday (24), that the posts in Brasília will not require a medical certificate to vaccinate children between 5 and 11 years old

Since the green light from Anvisa, minister Queiroga has stated several times that the agency’s authorization is not enough to start vaccination.

On Monday (20), he said that “haste is the enemy of perfection” and that the ministry would only have a position on the topic on January 5th. Queiroga also stated that he had only received “a three-page document” from the agency and was still waiting for documents with a complete dossier.

The agency rebutted the minister’s statements, saying that it had not received a formal request for opinions, but that sending a dossier for analyzing medicines to the Ministry of Health “is not a legal requirement, or even a customary one.” It also publicly released the full technical opinion on the subject.