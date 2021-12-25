Crisis: Saulo Poncio announces separation from Gabi Brandt

The weather was not the best at Christmas for the Poncio family. The musician Saulo Pontius used social media to announce their separation from Gabi Brandt, with whom he has two children, Henri and Davi. Despite the breakup, he asked his followers to pray for the couple’s reconciliation. “The trials are to help us evolve and become better people. The storm is necessary for the rainbow to exist”, said the singer about the crisis.

Read more:

“Today our family is going through a storm and it was not up to me to decide, but I can only pray that God will keep us and help us. I ask for your prayers for my marriage as well, and I believe that God’s promises will be fulfilled again. Let’s win together!”, continued.

Anticipating possible speculation of treason, Saulo concluded: “nothing much happened, every marriage has a crisis, but as we are public people I felt compelled to share it with you. I admire you a lot, you will always be the woman of my life”.

Saulo and Gabi’s relationship began in 2018 and has already faced some crises in recent years due to alleged betrayals and controversies involving the Poncio family. In the comments of a post on the Gossip do Dia page, the influencer wrote:

“Don’t attack Saulo, I made the decision to take a break. There was nothing you are thinking about! We are mature enough to know when to take a step back, so that the next ones are on the better path”

Despite the breakup, they spent Christmas together as a family.