Cruise transition has Luxembourg’s outburst, speculation and official announcement

In a transition phase after the purchase of 90% of its shares by former star Ronaldo Fenômeno, Cruzeiro is experiencing a moment of euphoria, but also of uncertainty. Although the club officially started the transformation process with the arrival of Ronaldo, a lack of definition, in particular, has left the fans worried: who will be the team’s coach in 2022 to resume the fight to put Fox back in the elite of the Brazilian Championship?

Although his contract renewal was confirmed before Ronaldo’s arrival, the truth is that, at this moment, Vanderlei Luxemburgo does not know if he will remain in office. During the week, on vacation with his family in Maceio, the coach avoided commenting on his future. However, after a time of waiting, he decided to manifest himself publicly and gave an outburst, making clear his dissatisfaction with the lack of definition. “Luxembourg is being analyzed, whether it continues or not, whether the signed players continue or not. I am a football professional. I find this exhibition, whether it continues or not, unnecessary. Ronaldo is very welcome to Cruzeiro. It was a great acquisition. I like him, he’s my friend, and he has to make the decision he thinks he has to make. He’s the one who bought the Cruzeiro and knows how to manage it. Any decision has to be respected. I just think this exposure and evaluation is unnecessary”, complained Luxemburg in a video released on her Youtube channel on Friday afternoon (24).

While it is not confirmed who will be the coach in 2022, speculation is taking place behind the scenes at the club and on social networks, and the name of Mano Menezes is one of the most talked about to take the vacancy of Luxemburgo if Ronaldo really chooses to change coach. Another speculated name is that of coach Fernando Diniz.

Confirmed

Amid speculation, what is concrete is that Ronaldo determined the creation of a transition committee at the club, which will work for 120 days, and Cruzeiro has officially announced the directors Gabriel Lima, who will lead the process and will be responsible for the diagnostics and strategic business and operational planning, and Paulo André, a former defender from Cruzeiro, who will be the strong man of the football department. Like Gabriel Lima, former player Paulo André is the manager of Valladolid, from Spain, another club owned by Ronaldo. His role at Cruzeiro, at least at this time of transition, was well defined: he will be responsible for the diagnosis and strategic planning of celestial football.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.