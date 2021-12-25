Crystal Palace partner closes deal for the purchase of SAF do Botafogo

THE Botafogo and the American fund Eagle Holding, led by businessman John Textor, closed, this Friday, an agreement for the purchase of Anonymous Society of Football (SAF) from the Rio club. The club confirmed the agreement through an official note.

According to Alvinegro, Eagle Holding made a non-binding offer aiming at the constitution of a new corporate structure through SAF. The club sent a counterproposal, which was accepted by the company. Now, legal and legal steps will be necessary to formalize the new partnership.

On the Botafogo website, president Durcesio Mello celebrated the negotiation and projected the club’s future.

“It is with great satisfaction that we announce this historic milestone in Botafogo. A club of our greatness will have a partner of the highest level to invest and create the conditions that allow us to retake the leading role in Brazilian and world football. Now, we begin a second stage of the process. , equally important, before formalizing the new legal constitution”, he highlighted.

Jorge Braga, CEO of Alvinegro, also signed the agreement.

“It took nine months of serious and professional work to reach the end of 2021 with Botafogo in Serie A and now with an investor in SAF. I’m very happy to be able to contribute to Glorioso”, he said.

The agreement was initially confirmed by Pedro Mesquita, responsible for the investment banking area at XP, who helped Botafogo in its search for an investor.

“I would like to congratulate Botafogo for signing an agreement with the group led by American John Textor! Another club that chose the path of professionalization! Congratulations to everyone involved!”, he wrote on Instagram.

American businessman who leads Eagle Holding, John Textor is a partner at Crystal Palace, in England, and has been looking to increase his participation in other clubs in world football. In 2013, it acquired 18% of the English club’s shares for 103 million euros. Recently, the businessman tried to buy part of Benfica, but was unsuccessful.

