Customer receives breaded chicken head upon order at FKC

A woman from the UK received a breaded chicken head in her order of fried chicken from KFC. She posted the photo on social media

In the post, the client gave it two stars and said “”I found a fried chicken head in my hot wing meal, put the rest away, ugh,” she explained. In the published image, it is possible to see the complete head, eyes closed and with the entire beak. The skin on the head was also completely coated.

The fast food chain, KFC, where the case took place, commented and even joked that it was the customer’s two-star rating that was the most “generous” grade received.

Despite the joke, the network apologized and said it was surprised and shocked by the event. And he explained that he sells “real chickens” and has redoubled strict measures for suppliers and partners.

The client and family were invited to visit one of the stores and the security procedures. KFC even said it expects it to come back and leave a five-star rating soon. The case will be investigated.

