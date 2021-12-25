Death forces Guilherme to play the hero and save soul in The More Life, The Better · TV News

A Morte (Maia) will once again cross the path of Guilherme (Mateus Solano) when Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) suffers a heart attack in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. The doctor will see the entity at the Monteiro Bragança clinic and will understand that he will have to save his own father’s life in the Globo telenovela.

In the serial, the lawyer will star in an ugly fight with Celina (Ana Lucia Torre). The bitch will have found a photo that proves Rose (Bárbara Colen) had an affair with Neném (Vladimir Brichta) in the past and will plan to hand over the record to her son.

However, the retiree will also find the image and hide it from the woman. Furious, the lady will offend her husband and demand that he return the photo of the former model. At this point, Daniel will suffer a heart attack and fall unconscious to the ground.

The embittered woman will run to ask the surgeon for help, who will support her father. Guilherme will rush the lawyer to the clinic, will examine him and find that he will need to undergo emergency surgery.

Without emotional conditions to carry out the procedure, the rich man will beg Joana (Mariana Nunes) for help. In the scenes that will air on the next 7th , the protagonist will be distressed outside the operating room when he sees Death passing by.

Mateus Solano’s character will understand the message of the “inevitable” and will decide to operate on Daniel. After a delicate surgery, Guilherme and Joana will embrace and celebrate the success of the procedure in saving the retiree’s life.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

