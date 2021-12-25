December 25th Taurus Horoscope: Check out what the predictions say about your zodiac sign

Learn about predictions and what the horoscope has in store for Taurus this Saturday, December 25, 2021, in matters of health, love and money.

Health: This step indicates that care must be taken internally and externally. Start with the skin and hair.

Love: The fears of the past will not reappear. This new relationship only inspires you to channel your life into the future.

Money: New direction in the workplace. You will focus on closing ideas that were turning your head.

Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac. Its element is the earth, as well as that of Virgo and Capricorn. People born between April 21st and May 21st belong to the sign of Taurus.