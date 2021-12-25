December 25th Taurus Horoscope: Check out what the predictions say about your zodiac sign

Learn about predictions and what the horoscope has in store for Taurus this Saturday, December 25, 2021, in matters of health, love and money.
Health: This step indicates that care must be taken internally and externally. Start with the skin and hair.
Love: The fears of the past will not reappear. This new relationship only inspires you to channel your life into the future.
Money: New direction in the workplace. You will focus on closing ideas that were turning your head.
Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac. Its element is the earth, as well as that of Virgo and Capricorn. People born between April 21st and May 21st belong to the sign of Taurus.
In Bull we can learn to be tenacious, to exercise patience and perseverance. Although he can be very stubborn, bigoted and routine at times, we will find solid support in his constant and committed friendship. Generally calm, even if it costs him, Taurus can get angry like a raging bull. Whoever approaches a Taurus with gifts also wins.
They will have very nice details with you and you will feel vital in every respect, but above all the sentimental plane will be the most active of the day. Easy passions and emotional meeting.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 41-92-13-77-1-30-46