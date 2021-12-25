Defense of Thiaguinho’s ex-manager counters the singer: “Injustice”

After singer Thiaguinho filed an incident accusing his former manager, Bruno Azevedo of embezzlement and money laundering, Bruno’s press office issued a note to rebut the accusations. In the text, the artist’s former partner speaks of injustice.

Read the full note: “Together, Thiaguinho and Híbrido Eventos consolidated a successful trajectory for almost 6 (six) years. At the end of the commercial relationship, the singer himself released an official statement thanking and praising the partnership and its achievements. Business relationship that was born from a relationship of friendship and mutual trust for more than 15 years between Bruno and Thiaguinho, when the singer was not yet the celebrity that Brazil so admires. The company’s admiration for the artist is also, and always has been, great. Therefore, when reading the news, it is difficult to believe that these accusations, more than frivolous, came from the singer himself. They seem more like coming out of someone trying to show service and relevance at any cost. Mainly, at a time when Bruno is in a delicate state of health, unable to defend himself personally against such injustice. This is a condition of knowledge of the singer, who has always participated in the intimacy of Bruno and his family”.

Due to legal obligation, in the civil sphere, the defense of Híbrido Eventos also informed that it will not be able to make further comments, since, at Thiaguinho’s own request, the process is still being processed under judicial secrecy. “Híbrido only clarifies that it is being represented by lawyers Leonardo Gomes and Rodrigo Salomão, who trust that the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro will publicize the entire procedural content. When that happens, the general public will be able to reach its own legitimate conclusions”, say the lawyers.

According to Thiaguinho, Azevedo received R$31,250 a month for the work, plus a variable amount according to the singer’s projects, in addition to being the administrator of two of the artist’s companies, Paz & Bem e Thiago and Híbrido, with the right to participate in the profits.

According to the record, the singer’s distrust began when he realized that the businessman started to buy expensive goods, such as a R$29 million plane and cars, that would not match his legal earnings.

According to the singer, there were successive and atypical financial transactions in the bank accounts owned by Paz & Bem and Thiago, which were supposedly destined for financial investments. In addition, there were applications called “TH Ativa”, apparently made through Híbrido. Such movements, added together, according to Thiaguinho, would reach the million dollar figure of R$ 9,318,469.19.

