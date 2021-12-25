DefesaNet – LAWFARE – LAWFARE

DefenseNet Note The economic sanctions employed by the US government, through the Departments of Justice and Treasury, have been very effective in deterring large enterprise operations such as Russia’s defense trade. The Brazilian company Petropar had to change its name as all its international business was blocked, due to its similarity with the Iranian oil company Petropars. It is a member of the US sanctions lists. LAWFARE or active use of legal sanctions became an integral part of the options, especially of the US government. In the December 15 sanction, the US Department of the Treasury included the First Capital Command (“PCC”) criminal gang on an Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) block list – a section of the US Treasury charged with administering economic and trade sanctions against foreign countries and regimes. Interestingly, the Brazilian press and justice remain silent on sanctions. Much more than curious. The Brazilian legal system will assume its guaranteeing character for drug traffickers and drug trafficking operations. The Editor

December 23, 2021

Natalia Naomi Ikeda



Lawyer at Duarte Garcia, Serra Netto e Terra, she works in the areas of Compliance and Corporate Criminal. He has experience in dealing with cases involving financial, tax and environmental crimes. It also works in the Compliance sector, with experience in structuring Compliance programs for the prevention of money laundering, corruption prevention and personal data management

Pedro Simões

Coordinator of the Corporate Criminal and Compliance Team at Duarte Garcia, Serra Netto e Terra and Educational Director of the Institute for the Prevention of Money Laundering and the Fight against Terrorism Financing (IPLD)



Last December 15, the US Department of the Treasury included the First Capital Command (“PCC”) criminal gang on an Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”) block list. a section of the US Treasury charged with administering economic and trade sanctions against foreign countries and regimes.

The restriction imposes duties on all companies that may be considered “American persons”, which includes in addition to companies headquartered in the US, companies that are publicly traded in the United States or that use the US capital market to raise funds. There are numerous Brazilian companies in this situation and failure to comply with OFAC sanctions rules can lead to different types of sanctions, as well as limitations on the use of the US financial system.

The measure was announced after US President Joe Biden signed an executive order authorizing the imposition of economic sanctions on individuals and criminal organizations suspected of involvement in international drug trafficking and money laundering. The PCC appears as the only Brazilian organization to make up the list of 25 names as it is one of the main producers and distributors of the global cocaine network.

The sanctions that may be imposed are quite severe – from the blocking of assets and property, to the prohibition of any type of banking, loans and financing through US financial institutions. Accordingly, all property and interests owned by individuals and listed entities that are located in the US or in the possession or control of US citizens must be blocked and reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities in which the listed individuals have a 50% or more interest, directly or indirectly, will also have their assets blocked.

OFAC will also investigate individuals or entities that fail to comply with the sanctions imposed. If there is evidence that there has been a violation, the entity may be subject to a financial penalty according to the value of the transaction involved in the conduct. The prior existence of a risk-based compliance program that conforms to OFAC standards, however, can prevent the application of the fine.

It is important to emphasize that the mechanisms for identifying and freezing assets imposed by OFAC are similar to the obligations imposed on persons required to have Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing controls relating to the list of persons appointed by the United Nations Security Council as linked to terrorism – the main difference, however, lies in the fact that the obligation to block persons listed by the UNSC was internalized by Brazilian legislation and that of OFAC was not.

This could be the object of both legislative debates and international agreements, but there is no consensus on the legitimacy of this type of blockade in national territory. As up until now, the OFAC list did not include Brazilian groups, the matter has not yet been actually addressed by Brazilian institutions.

Through these measures, international agencies and actors try to financially “asphyxiate” criminal organizations – not by chance, after all, the history of the criminalization of money laundering is directly linked to the history of drug trafficking.

It is important that, above all, financial market players are aware of such movements so that their money laundering prevention compliance controls are in line with the measures and actions adopted in the global scenario.