Deolane pays tribute to MC Kevin at Christmas: ‘I just wanted you here’ | celebrities

Deolane Bezerra and MC Kevinreproduction

Published 12/25/2021 10:10 AM

Rio – As a good digital influencer, Deolane Bezerra shares all the details of her routine with her followers. And this Christmas night was no different. The lawyer showed the preparations for the supper, the family’s expectation for the celebration, but, at a certain point, she said that she was not happy because of missing MC Kevin. MC’s fiancee, who died in May 2021, Deolane paid tribute to the artist.

“A year ago we were getting dressed, you were all happy. That was the date you liked best and you were preparing yourself, you talked about Christmas all year long… I remember when you said that that year 2020 would spend Christmas as a man , at home, with his family, he said happily that he wasn’t going to the ‘flow’… Today, everyone who really loves you suffers from your absence… Oh, boy, you missed him, but I really miss you. left examples of love for others that I would like everyone to learn! This Christmas I just wanted to see you here with your family and everyone who loves you! My Christmas is not happy!” Artist’s Christmas celebration.