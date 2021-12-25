details of Inter’s proposal to Marinho striker

International

Player is one of the targets of Clube do Povo in the transfer market for next year

Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
Coach Alexander Medina to be confirmed as the new International Commander for 2022. The coach, who did a good job at Talleres, from Argentina, has a game plan that favors dribblers who are easy to shoot for the goal, characteristics that are currently lacking in Beira-Rio.

Therefore, one of the players sought by Internacional in the transfer market is the forward Marinho, from Santos. The athlete, who passed through Colorado as a young man, will have in their hands a proposal of BRL 450 thousand + triggers for productivity. The information belongs to the journalist Lucas Collar.

Marine in the field for Santos in 2021:

– 42 games
– 9 goals
– 4 assists
– 3,337 minutes on the field

Also according to Collar, R$ 650,000 is the salary ceiling defined by Internacional. Thus, Marinho’s arrival is further away, even because a possible proposal from the Arab world could reach the player, who intends to sign a good contract from a financial point of view.

