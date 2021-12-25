details of Inter’s proposal to Marinho striker

Player is one of the targets of Clube do Povo in the transfer market for next year

Coach Alexander Medina to be confirmed as the new International Commander for 2022. The coach, who did a good job at Talleres, from Argentina, has a game plan that favors dribblers who are easy to shoot for the goal, characteristics that are currently lacking in Beira-Rio.

Therefore, one of the players sought by Internacional in the transfer market is the forward Marinho, from Santos. The athlete, who passed through Colorado as a young man, will have in their hands a proposal of BRL 450 thousand + triggers for productivity. The information belongs to the journalist Lucas Collar.

Marine in the field for Santos in 2021:

– 42 games

– 9 goals

– 4 assists

– 3,337 minutes on the field

Also according to Collar, R$ 650,000 is the salary ceiling defined by Internacional. Thus, Marinho’s arrival is further away, even because a possible proposal from the Arab world could reach the player, who intends to sign a good contract from a financial point of view.