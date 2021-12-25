Dictatorship advocated vaccination to control meningitis epidemic

Created in 1973 and instituted as law in 1975, the PNI (National Immunization Program) is the most important public policy for the control and eradication of infectious diseases in Brazil in the last four decades.

Created at the time of the military dictatorship, the PNI was born driven by another epidemic of infectious disease in the country —in this case, meningitis, which the government tried to hide while it could (read below). However, contrary to President Jair Bolsonaro’s anti-vaccination speech, government officials at the time bet and invested in the immunization of children and adults to contain not only meningitis, but also expanded to other infectious diseases in the country.

Today, the PNI is a world model for vaccination and distributes 300 million doses of immunizing agents every year (not counting covid-19), which are applied in more than 38 thousand vaccination rooms throughout Brazil. Today, there are public vaccines given from babies after birth to the elderly (as is the case against Influenza).

Former professor of medical sciences at Santa Casa de São Paulo, José Cássio de Moraes participated in the creation of the PNI bill and reports that vaccination —unlike now— was placed as a priority by President Ernesto Geisel (1974-1979) to end the outbreaks at the time.

“With the meningitis epidemic, we saw that Brazil had a very weak surveillance system, and it was noted that it was necessary to have a more organized system and a strategy to vaccinate the entire population. , in 1975, which foresaw the organization of the system with the definition that the vaccines would be the responsibility of each entity”, he recalls.

At the time, the PNI provided for the federal and state governments to carry out vaccination. Today, this mission belongs to the municipalities, according to the definition made in the creation of the SUS (Unified Health System) in 1988.

From censorship to resolution

He says that the focus on vaccination began in 1974, when meningitis began to become public. At the time, there was an effort by the military to hide the disease from the population, censoring the press and persecuting entities that publicized something on the subject.

“There, it was no longer possible to hide the epidemic — you could only hide the magnitude, but its existence was difficult. It became clear then that vaccines were important to try to minimize the outbreak”, he says.

It was in that year that Paulo de Almeida Machado took over the ministry, considered by him to be a key player in the implementation of the PNI. At the time, says Moraes, 80 million doses of vaccine were purchased, to be applied in all age groups from six months of age.

“At that time there was no opposing government position. On the contrary, there was support from the president and the minister, who got involved in the campaign, he says.

The organization was made by the Army, that is, the entire government worked for the vaccine. At the time, ice cream refrigerated lanes were used to store vaccines. There was a popular involvement of vaccination, given the fear of the disease”

José Cássio de Moraes

Moraes is currently a member of the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization at Covid-19 —which is unanimous in the defense of child vaccination—, and says he has no doubt that this is the most delicate moment that the PNI has experienced since its creation. “For the first time since the PNI was created, it is giving an official voice to vaccine deniers. The Ministry of Health has never encouraged or organized meetings with professionals who are against the vaccine”, he says.

A detail that Moraes cites is that, unlike today, there was much less information about the efficacy and safety of vaccines to era. “But it was already well known how important they are, and the ministry’s idea was always to encourage the vaccine to the population, and not put these conspiracy theories in people’s heads. There was never this idea of ​​public consultation”, he laments.

“We are seriously afraid that this position could harm not only the vaccination of covid, but of all offered by the SUS. It is very sad. I have followed the program from the beginning, I have seen its expansion, we have noticed the elimination of the disease. Sad to see now with the official access for deniers”, he says.

Vera Magalhães, infectologist and doctor in tropical diseases at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), the PNI is a strategy recognized by other countries — and that all Brazilians should be proud.

The PNI is a successful and recognized program worldwide. Despite all the difficulties in Brazil, the social inequality, the SUS program [Sistema Único de Saúde] was a major breakthrough that controlled several infectious diseases over that time.

She says that, in her 36-year career as a doctor in the field, she has seen infectious diseases that kill in the country disappear from the map and warns that only vaccination can make us follow the same steps and free us from covid-19.

“There are millions of children who have been vaccinated between the ages of five and 18 in the world, with rare adverse effects. We understand that covid is the main infectious disease that caused death in children and adolescents in the two years of the pandemic in the Brazil, we need to vaccinate right away to protect them, as happened with other diseases”, he says.

The Tradition of Zé Gotinha

The president of Abrasco (Brazilian Association of Collective Health), Rosana Onocko Campos, says that it was the PNI who, over time, managed to mobilize society and ensure that anti-vaccine movements never had space in the country.

“We have to defend the good health tradition of Brazilians, who not only adhered to the covid-19 vaccination, but also saw that the SUS did very well in all states with a trained logistics infrastructure capable of putting the plan into action. vaccination. It was Zé Gotinha’s tradition that brought us here,” he says.

The defense of the use of vaccines is considered a unanimous topic among scientists in the field around the world and is identified by the area of ​​epidemiology as one of the main factors that increased life expectancy in the world in recent decades.

“The vaccination strategy is the main reason why men are living longer in humanity, precisely because they control the diseases that especially kill children”, completes Ricardo Gurgel, pediatrician and professor at UFS (Federal University of Sergipe).