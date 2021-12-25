Did you know that Corinthians made 30 signings in 2021? See the survey by Meu Timo

Corinthians signed 30 players in the first year of President Duilio Monteiro Alves’s term. The exclusive survey of the portal my helm includes acquisitions in four categories of men’s football: U-17, U-20, U-23 and professional – see the names below.

The category that hired the most was the Under-20, with no fewer than 17 players. More than half came in the first semester, when Alex Meschini was the coordinator of the youth categories – he became the professional’s assistant at the end of June.

The main team, under the coordination of Alessandro Nunes (manager) and Roberto de Andrade (director), is responsible for the second highest number of hires. There were seven in total: Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes, Carlos Miguel, João Pedro, Willian and, more recently, Paulinho.

The other six athletes that were brought in by Corinthians during the 2021 season are divided between the Under-17 (four) and Under-23 (two) teams.

Remember the 30 players who signed a contract with Corinthians in 2021

U-17

João Marcelo (A) – Vila Nova-GO

Joo Victor (A) – Atlético-GO

Vitinho Oliveira (L) – Novorizontino

Márcio (Z) – Linense

Under-20

Anderson Leonardo (A) – Vila Nova-GO

Carlão (Z) – Nautical

José Vitor (V) – Globo-RN

Gabriel (L) – Cruise

João Pedro (G) – Atlético-SC

Wesley Borges (G) – Ituano

Luan (A) – Linense

Gabriel Góes (V) – Flamengo-SP

Robert (A) – Saint Caetano

João Goes (M) – Caldense-MG

Giovane (A) – Capivariano-SP

Gustavinho (M) – Vila Nova-GO

Carlos Henrique (L) – Atlético-GO

Emerson Urso (M) – São Caetano

Bruno Carcaioli (G) – Palmeiras

Marquinho (M) – Osasco Audax

Luan Lino (A) – Real Brasília-DF

Under-23

Winicius Maia (M) – Aparecidense-GO

Matheus Melo (M) – Linense

Professional

Giuliano (M) – Basaksehir-TUR

Renato Augusto (M) – Beijian Guoan-CHN

Roger Guedes (A) – Shandong Taishain-CHN

Carlos Miguel (G) – International

João Pedro (L) – Porto-POR

William (A) – Arsenal-ING

Paulinho (V) – no club

