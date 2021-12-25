Did you know that Corinthians made 30 signings in 2021? See the survey by Meu Timo

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Corinthians signed 30 players in the first year of President Duilio Monteiro Alves’s term. The exclusive survey of the portal my helm includes acquisitions in four categories of men’s football: U-17, U-20, U-23 and professional – see the names below.

The category that hired the most was the Under-20, with no fewer than 17 players. More than half came in the first semester, when Alex Meschini was the coordinator of the youth categories – he became the professional’s assistant at the end of June.

The main team, under the coordination of Alessandro Nunes (manager) and Roberto de Andrade (director), is responsible for the second highest number of hires. There were seven in total: Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes, Carlos Miguel, João Pedro, Willian and, more recently, Paulinho.

The other six athletes that were brought in by Corinthians during the 2021 season are divided between the Under-17 (four) and Under-23 (two) teams.

Remember the 30 players who signed a contract with Corinthians in 2021

U-17

  • João Marcelo (A) – Vila Nova-GO
  • Joo Victor (A) – Atlético-GO
  • Vitinho Oliveira (L) – Novorizontino
  • Márcio (Z) – Linense

Under-20

  • Anderson Leonardo (A) – Vila Nova-GO
  • Carlão (Z) – Nautical
  • José Vitor (V) – Globo-RN
  • Gabriel (L) – Cruise
  • João Pedro (G) – Atlético-SC
  • Wesley Borges (G) – Ituano
  • Luan (A) – Linense
  • Gabriel Góes (V) – Flamengo-SP
  • Robert (A) – Saint Caetano
  • João Goes (M) – Caldense-MG
  • Giovane (A) – Capivariano-SP
  • Gustavinho (M) – Vila Nova-GO
  • Carlos Henrique (L) – Atlético-GO
  • Emerson Urso (M) – São Caetano
  • Bruno Carcaioli (G) – Palmeiras
  • Marquinho (M) – Osasco Audax
  • Luan Lino (A) – Real Brasília-DF

Under-23

  • Winicius Maia (M) – Aparecidense-GO
  • Matheus Melo (M) – Linense

Professional

  • Giuliano (M) – Basaksehir-TUR
  • Renato Augusto (M) – Beijian Guoan-CHN
  • Roger Guedes (A) – Shandong Taishain-CHN
  • Carlos Miguel (G) – International
  • João Pedro (L) – Porto-POR
  • William (A) – Arsenal-ING
  • Paulinho (V) – no club

See more at: Corinthians U-17, Corinthians U-20, Corinthians U-23, CT Joaquim Grava, Dulio Monteiro Alves and Mercado da Bola.

