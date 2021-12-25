Dies Beni Borja, who was co-founder of Kid Abelha and mentor of Bikini Cavadão – 12/24/2021 – Illustrated

This Thursday (23), at the age of 60, Carlos Beni Carvalho de Oliveira Borja, the first drummer of Kid Abelha and the first producer of the Bikini Cavadão, died. The death was confirmed on Instagram.

Although his face is not known to the general public, Beni Borja signs a series of Brazilian pop rock hits. Among them is “Fixação”, which he wrote with Paula Toller and Leoni before leaving Kid Abelha, at the end of 1983, months before the group released its first album.

Borja, who was a lawyer by training, pursued an artistic career in Bikini Cavadão. He was the one who encouraged the members to leave the garage to record professionally, in addition to being a key player in the band’s entry into the phonographic market.

Borja remained as manager of Biquini Cavadão for nine years, during which time he produced the group’s first six albums, including “Descivilização”, released in 1991 with hits such as “Vento Ventania”.

When mourning the death, the members of Biquini Cavadão stated that Borja would release his first album in January and had contacted the group in search of an opinion. “[Era] a beautiful album, with very rich and reflective themes, as well as great instrumental”, the band posted on Instagram.

The cause and location of Borja’s death were not given.