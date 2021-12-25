Director talks about the show’s infamous post-credits scene

Director explains that it was not his decision to put that scene at the end of the series!

Archer hawk came to an end last Wednesday (22), bringing the completion of the newest mission of Clint Barton beside her apprentice, Kate Bishop. The series ended with several highlights, such as a new costume for the Avenger and the inclusion of the King of crime to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, at the same time, many fans were disappointed by the post-credits scene, the only one presented in the entire series.

At the end, instead of some clue to the future or the participation of a character from the comics, we see the extended version of the song I Can Do This All Day and its staging in the musical piece Rogers: The Musical, which is a musical performed within the MCU telling more about the trajectory of captain America and the creation of the Avengers. The scene is perhaps the longest post-credits in the history of the Marvel Studios, with about four minutes.

On the internet, many expressed their indignation at the closure – mainly because they were waiting teasers of the next launches of Casa das Ideias. According to the director Rhys Thomas, the idea of ​​putting a scene from the musical came from above – and he himself had some doubts and conflicts regarding the inclusion of the scene, as stated in an interview with Collider:

“I did not know. It wasn’t in the plans that this would be the way the series would end. I was a bit in the dark too. I was curious, like, ‘Is this place going to be set aside to hint at something?’ in the traditional way Marvel is known. I was waiting to see what it would be. Yeah, they made the decision to put the musical scene there, which honestly, I had some conflicts because as a fan, I was thinking, ‘People, they want to see something, they want to know what’s next. Will that be disappointing?’ In fairness, the team said, ‘No, no, no. It’s Christmas, it’s light. We’ve already had so much blood in this episode, it’s just fun now. It’s a fun release in the end, and it’s a nice way to say goodbye to the crowd.’ That’s how it came about and in terms of what it was… Obviously, when we recorded [a cena] for the first episode, we shot the whole thing already, but the focus was on Jeremy. [Renner] and not so much in performance. It was an evolution of that.”

Rhys doesn’t make it clear if there was a second option for the post-credits scene or if he and the Marvel they even discussed the introduction of some element that would be rescued in the future. please note that Archer hawk must still generate at least one spin off inside Marvel Cinematic Universe, since the solo series of echo has already been announced and is expected to debut in the not too distant future.

Archer hawk (or its first season, if renewed) has six episodes and shows Venger struggling against time to get home before Christmas. To face mobsters and spies, Clint Barton must join Kate Bishop, an apprentice excited about the idea of ​​becoming a superhero. The series brought, in its cast, names like Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, alaqua cox, Florence Pugh and Vera Farmiga.

