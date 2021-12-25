Disapproved by Sylvinho at Corinthians, medallion confirms possible arrival in Ceará: “3-year contract”

In a festive game, the player revealed the details of the agreement to be signed in the coming days

When the season ends in Brazil, begins the period of festive games filled with celebrities and football stars. With everything being normalized little by little, it couldn’t be different in the first vacation of players who play on Brazilian soil after two years of intense activity on the country’s lawns.

Last Thursday night (23), the match took place between friends of Gabigol, from Flamengo, and friends of Claudinho, from Zenit. The duel, held in São Bernardo do Campo, was attended by great personalities from music, the business world and, of course, the world of football. During the break, information emerged that Ceará has a reinforcement underway.

Discharged from Atlhetico-PR due to disciplinary problems, Richard returned to Corinthians sooner than expected, but will not be used by Sylvinho next season either. Thus, he had been training at CT Joaquim Grava and came to attract the attention of Santos, who did not advance in negotiations with the 27-year-old player. Now, he is close to signing a contract with Vozão.

“Richard told me that he has a proposal well underway from Ceará, he received a call from Tiago Nunes, and that he should sign a three-year contract. Richard belonged to Corinthians, which had already signaled that they would not like to have football at the wheel. The tendency is for him to close with Ceará”, revealed the reporter who followed the match between Gabigol and Claudinho.

Richard arrives free of charge at Alvinegro Cearense. Last season, the 1.91m player played 37 games for Hurricane, being responsible for scoring a goal and an assist. It is worth remembering that during his professional career, the player also accumulates spells at Fluminense and Vasco da Gama, in addition to being considered champion of the Copa Sudamericana (2021).