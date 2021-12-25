Discover 4 ways to read WhatsApp messages without being discovered

Some simple and practical tricks make it possible for the user to be invisible in the app and thus have more privacy.
Many users of Whatsapp still get annoyed when your notification appears. online status to other contacts. In a way, the message “reports” to third parties every time the person enters the application, generating a certain limitation in the issue related to privacy.
A teaching tool has not yet been officially released. how to stay invisible on whatsapp. However, some messenger usage tricks fulfill this role. Meet some of them below!
4 tips to access WhatsApp without anyone knowing
- Activate airplane mode: by activating this tool, you can read and reply to messages from other contacts without being seen by unwanted people. This happens because the connection is broken. As soon as it resumes, typed messages are sent.
- Read confirmation: in practice, this tip cannot hide online status from other contact. However, the function prevents third parties from knowing when you have read messages sent by them. Remembering that when activating this function, the user is also unable to unravel the moment when someone read what he sent.
- Notifications: WhatsApp usually informs the user of receiving a message. From this notice, he is able to read and respond to a contact without the need to enter the platform, avoiding going online. Everything is done on the home screen of the device.
- Android Widget: Android devices have a notification-like function called a widget. Messages received by this system appear in the form of pop-up windows, which allow the user to reply to a message without having to open WhatsApp.