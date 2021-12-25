DNA reveals the oldest family tree in the world

Analysis of ancient DNA from one of the best preserved Neolithic tombs in Britain revealed that most of the people buried there belonged to five continuous generations of a single, extended family.

When analyzing the DNA extracted from the bones and teeth of 35 individuals buried in the dolmen of Hazleton North, in the Cotswolds-Severn region, the research team was able to detect that 27 of them were close biological relatives. The group lived approximately 5,700 years ago – around 3700-3600 BC – about 100 years after agriculture was introduced to Britain.

Published in the magazine nature, this is the first study to reveal in such detail how prehistoric families were structured. The international team of archaeologists and geneticists responsible for the work claims that the results provide new knowledge about the practices of kinship and burial in Neolithic times.

compartmentalized areas

The research team, which included archeologists from the University of Newcastle (UK) and geneticists from the University of the Basque Country (Spain), University of Vienna (Austria) and Harvard University (USA) – shows that most people are buried in the tomb. descended from four women who had had children with the same man.

The dolmen at Hazleton North included two L-shaped compartmentalized areas that were located north and south of the main “spine” of the linear structure. After they died, the individuals were buried in these two compartmented areas. The survey results indicate that men were generally buried with their fathers and siblings, suggesting that the offspring was patrilineal, with later generations buried in the tomb connected to the first generation entirely by male relatives.

While two of the bloodline daughters who died in infancy were buried in the tomb, the complete absence of adult daughters suggests that their remains were placed in the tombs of male partners they bore children with, or elsewhere.

Although the right to use the tomb was tied to patrilineal ties, the choice of whether individuals would be buried in the north or south chamber area initially depended on the first generation woman from whom they descended. This suggests that these first generation women were socially significant in the memories of that community.

Inclusion criteria

There are also indications that “stepchildren” were adopted into the lineage, researchers say — men whose mother was buried in the tomb but not their biological father, and whose mother also had children with a patrilineal male. In addition, the team found no evidence that another eight individuals were biologically related to those in the family tree, which may further suggest that biological relatedness was not the only inclusion criterion. However, three of them were women and it is possible that they could have had a companion in the tomb, but they had no sons or daughters who reached adulthood and left the community, thus being absent from the tomb.

The Doctor. Chris Fowler of the University of Newcastle, the study’s first author and lead archaeologist, said: “This study gives us unprecedented insight into kinship in a Neolithic community. The tomb at Hazleton North has two separate areas, one accessed through a north entrance and the other through a south entrance, and an extraordinary finding is that initially each of the two halves of the tomb was used to house the remains of one of the tombs. two branches of the same family. This is of great importance because it suggests that the architectural design of other Neolithic tombs can tell us about how kinship operated in these tombs.”

Iñigo Olalde, from the University of the Basque Country and Ikerbasque, lead geneticist of the study and co-first author, said: “The excellent preservation of DNA in the tomb and the use of the latest technologies in the recovery and analysis of ancient DNA allowed us to discover the best family tree. already reconstructed and analyzing it to understand something profound about the social structure of these ancient groups”.

High resolution

David Reich of Harvard University, whose laboratory led the generation of ancient DNA, added: “This study reflects what I think is the future of ancient DNA: one where archaeologists can apply analyzes of ancient DNA at high enough resolution to resolve the questions that are really important to archaeologists.”

Ron Pinhasi of the University of Vienna said: “It was hard to imagine just a few years ago that we would have known about Neolithic kinship structures. But that’s just the beginning, and there’s no doubt much more to be discovered elsewhere in Britain, in Atlantic France and elsewhere.”

