Duílio denies negotiation with Atlético-MG involving Diego Costa, João Victor and Lucas Piton

After speculation about a possible negotiation between Corinthians and Atlético-MG, with Lucas Piton and João Victor going to Minas Gerais and Diego Costa arriving in São Paulo, the president of the São Paulo team, Duílio Monteiro Alves, denied any chance of these transfers taking place in this format.

In an interview with ‘Gazeta Esportiva’, the president stated that he will not invest any amount to take the center forward from Galo and that he will only be able to reach an agreement if the player’s contract is terminated and there is a positive response to the salary reduction.

There is no chance of us giving anything away. I won’t pay a fine and I won’t give up a percentage of these players (Piton and João Victor). If Diego terminates there and agrees to reduce his salary, we’ll talk. Corinthians is not negotiating with Atlético’s board. That’s a situation they have to resolve there. Other than that, there is no business,” explained Duílio.

Diego Costa has a contract with the Minas Gerais club until the end of 2022, but has an agreement for his release, without the need to pay a fine, if he chose to leave in the January window. But everything took a new turn when Corinthians appeared as interested.