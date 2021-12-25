Durcesio Mello celebrates agreement with investor for SAF Botafogo: ‘We have a bright future now’

the president of the Botafogo, Durcesio Mello, directed a video message to the Alvinegra fans in celebration of the agreement with the American company of John Textor to command the SAF do Glorioso.

– Alvinegra fans, I’m very happy today and I would like to share this with you. It is a very important and historic day for Botafogo. Finally, we signed the first non-binding contract with the foreign fund that will become a partner in Botafogo. This will be important because it will put Botafogo back in the place it should always be – said Durcesio, continuing:

– AS/A a process that started back there, which was accelerated with the entry of Jorge Braga, with the professionalization that I implemented in the club and, later, with the approval of the Clube Empresa Law. I am very satisfied, we have a very bright future now. It is not a short-term thing, because there is still a way to go in the legal part, in the commercial part, but it is already a very good sign on this Christmas day.

Durcesio ended his testimony wishing all Botafogo residents a Merry Christmas.

– I want to thank everyone who believed in the project, who believed in professional management and who are now being rewarded. A big hug, alvinegra greetings and a Merry Christmas – finished.

See President Durcesio Mello’s statement: