Ecuador is the first country in Latin America to adopt mandatory vaccination

  • Ronald Avila-Claudio
  • BBC News World

Ecuador has declared mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 due to the increase in infections caused by the omicron variant, announced the Ministry of Health of the South American country.

“This decision was taken due to the current epidemiological state, that is, the increase in infections and the circulation of new worrying variants,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday (23/12).

The statute will begin “immediately,” government spokesman Rafael Castillo told BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish news service, adding that the order is aimed at anyone over the age of five, although there is one. “emphasis” on the population over 12 years old.

The ministry said it had the reserves necessary to immunize the entire population — and that the regulation is due to the fact that the new variant is spreading faster than its predecessors.

