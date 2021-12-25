Emerson Royal says he has become an athletic and will return to Galo ‘one day’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Cantini / Atlético-MG



Emerson Royal, right-back for Tottenham in England, and who is constantly among those called up by Tite for the Brazilian team, said that he intends to return to Atlético. The player had a quick spell at Galo, playing 23 matches, before moving to European football.

“At Atlético, I was very happy. When I arrived at Atlético, I had little time as a professional. I had a very quick, but very remarkable passage at Atlético. I adapted very quickly to the club, to the way of playing, to how the fans it was… So, I left Atlético with the feeling that one day I have to come back”, he said, in an interview with Camisa 21 channel.

“I ended up becoming an Athletician after this spell at Atlético. So I always follow Atlético. I have to stop by Atlético, even if it’s a year, two, I don’t know. But I have to stop by Atlético. Atlético,” said Emerson Royal, who played for Galo in 2018 after coming from Ponte Preta. He stood out so much that he quickly transferred to Betis Spain. Despite the desire to return to Galo, he said he still does not know when that will happen and that he intends to play for many years in European football.

