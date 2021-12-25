End of the 40% consignable margin for INSS loans

The consignable margin for retirees and pensioners of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) will return to 35% – 30% for loans and 5% for use with credit cards – as of January 2022.

The law that increased the payroll loan margin from 35% to 40% for INSS retirees and pensioners was sanctioned in March 2021 by the federal government.

Originated by Provisional Measure (MP) No. 1,006, of 2020, the law provided for an increase in the margin until December 31 of last year.

However, after some changes made by Congress, the deadline was opened again and extended to December 31, 2021.

The increase in the consignable margin had the intention that 5% of the resources would be used only for credit card expenses and the other 35% for loans.

What is a consignable margin?

The consignable margin is how much of the salary (in the case of civil servants), retirement, pension or benefit can be used with the payment of loans.

Let’s see an example: If a person retired by the INSS earns BRL 1,800.00 until December 31, 2021, he may commit BRL 720.00 of his income with payroll, but, as of January 1, 2022, the The total amount that she can commit from her income will be R$630.00.

