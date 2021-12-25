Eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma ends – News

THE Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption, on the Spanish island of La Palma, has finally ended, after 85 days of activity, as confirmed this Saturday (25) by the technicians who followed the phenomenon throughout the entire period.

“The eruption is over,” Canary Islands regional government spokesman Julio Pérez told a news conference.

The volcano began activity on September 19 in the southern part of the island of La Palma and for more than three months it spewed tons of lava, which invaded thousands of hectares and forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 people.

The scientific committee considers December 13 the last day of the eruption, when the tremor signal stopped and all parameters of the volcano decreased.

However, they were given a few days to verify that the volcano was not reactivating before they considered the eruption to be over. Even so, authorities insist the emergency is not over.

“The risks remain,” said the spokesman for the Canary Islands government, as there are still gases, ash and heat, which will diminish, which is why the outlook is positive.

Once the emergency is over, there will be reconstruction, which will start next Monday (27), Pérez announced. For the first half of January, the resettlement of people who lost their homes due to the advance of the various lava flows is planned.

The damage caused by the eruption is staggering: more than 1,300 houses were covered by lava, as well as agricultural buildings, leisure buildings, hotels and schools, as well as 73 km of roads and other infrastructure such as water, electricity and telephone lines. The damage was extensive because the volcanic eruption occurred in an inhabited area.