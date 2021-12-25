Estadão poll: Atlético-MG ranks six players among the best of the season – Sports

Held since 1978, the traditional State Survey about the highlights of the 2021 season, he followed the main trends in the sport of the year, which included the realization of the Tokyo Olympics – postponed by a year because of the pandemic – and a tight schedule in national football.

More than 70 specialized voters in Brazil were able to assemble the ideal selection of Brazilian football, in addition to nominating the best in the country at the Olympics and the sportsman of the year.

champion of brazilian, gives Brazil’s Cup It’s from State, The Atlético-MG was the team with the highest number of representatives in this team assembled by state. The team from Minas had six players among the most voted, in addition to the coach head. double champion of liberators, The palm trees appears with three athletes; Flamengo and International put one player each.

THE CHOSEN ONES

Weverton: For the third year in a row, the Palmeiras goalkeeper is named the best of the season. A trusted man of coach Abel Ferreira and an idol in the crowd, the player received 72% of the votes.

For the third year in a row, the Palmeiras goalkeeper is named the best of the season. A trusted man of coach Abel Ferreira and an idol in the crowd, the player received 72% of the votes. Mariano: After a 2020 with little shine, the right-back became disenchanted with the Atlético-MG shirt. At age 35, Mariano was chosen by 32% of voters, confirming his year of reaffirmation.

After a 2020 with little shine, the right-back became disenchanted with the Atlético-MG shirt. At age 35, Mariano was chosen by 32% of voters, confirming his year of reaffirmation. Gustavo Gomez : The Paraguayan defender is another Palmeirense who returns to the list. Always safe, the captain of the team and the national team received 40% of the votes.

: The Paraguayan defender is another Palmeirense who returns to the list. Always safe, the captain of the team and the national team received 40% of the votes. Junior Alonso: A less popular name among the stars of Atlético-MG, the defender was essential for the Minas Gerais team to take the title of the Brasileirão with only 34 conceded goals. Gómez’s compatriot had 22% of the vote preference.

A less popular name among the stars of Atlético-MG, the defender was essential for the Minas Gerais team to take the title of the Brasileirão with only 34 conceded goals. Gómez’s compatriot had 22% of the vote preference. William Arana: The left-back kept the good football he had shown last year and was once again among the best. It was almost unanimous, with 97% of the votes.

The left-back kept the good football he had shown last year and was once again among the best. It was almost unanimous, with 97% of the votes. Jair: The steering wheel was a key part of the Rooster’s gear. It had an intense and very good year and got 16% of the votes.

The steering wheel was a key part of the Rooster’s gear. It had an intense and very good year and got 16% of the votes. Edenilson: Despite the irregular campaign of Internacional, the midfielder of Inter continues to enjoy prestige and was chosen by 26% of journalists.

Despite the irregular campaign of Internacional, the midfielder of Inter continues to enjoy prestige and was chosen by 26% of journalists. Raphael Veiga: The 26-year-old midfielder was the main player for Palmeiras in America’s double, ending the season with 18 goals. He played a lot at Brasileirão as well and ended the survey with 37%.

The 26-year-old midfielder was the main player for Palmeiras in America’s double, ending the season with 18 goals. He played a lot at Brasileirão as well and ended the survey with 37%. Nacho Fernández: It received 19% of the votes. Hired to be responsible for the creation of Atlético-MG, the Argentine midfielder managed to repeat in the country the good performances that consecrated him with the shirt of Argentine River Plate.

It received 19% of the votes. Hired to be responsible for the creation of Atlético-MG, the Argentine midfielder managed to repeat in the country the good performances that consecrated him with the shirt of Argentine River Plate. Gabigol: The player remains the main weapon in Flamengo’s attack. He scored 34 goals in 45 games in the year. It had 19% in the vote.

The player remains the main weapon in Flamengo’s attack. He scored 34 goals in 45 games in the year. It had 19% in the vote. Hulk: Undisputed. The Galo star was outstanding on the field and led Atlético to the triple crown, scoring 36 goals in 68 games. The athlete was crowned and received 49% of the votes. He is 35 years old.

Undisputed. The Galo star was outstanding on the field and led Atlético to the triple crown, scoring 36 goals in 68 games. The athlete was crowned and received 49% of the votes. He is 35 years old. Head: The voters’ preference as the best coach of 2021 went to Cuca. Appointed by 61% of journalists in Brazil, the commander of the Minas Gerais team entered Atlético history as the coach responsible for ending the club’s 50-year fast without winning the Brasileirão.

The voters’ preference as the best coach of 2021 went to Cuca. Appointed by 61% of journalists in Brazil, the commander of the Minas Gerais team entered Atlético history as the coach responsible for ending the club’s 50-year fast without winning the Brasileirão. Andrew: Fluminense’s midfielder was chosen revelation of the year. It got 24% of the votes.

VAR

The video arbiter (VAR) feature gained even more the confidence of the Brazilian press in 2021. Of the journalists consulted, 95% defend the maintenance of its use to clarify bids and only 5% say they are against the technology. The tool, which had already been approved by 89% of voters last year, registered a growth in popularity in a season marked by the departure of Leonardo Gaciba from the command of the Arbitration Commission of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), being replaced by Alicio Pena Júnior, who holds the position on an interim basis.

The last straw for the change in command came in Flamengo’s 3-0 victory over Bahia, at Maracanã, in the 31st round of the Brasileirão, when a non-existent penalty was awarded to the Rio team, even with the help of video.

Rebeca Andrade is featured at the Games and sportsman of the year

the gymnast Rebecca Andrade did not give a chance to competitors in the Olympic categories of the Estadão Survey. Gold medalist in the jump in Tokyo-2020, the 22-year-old from São Paulo received 55% of the votes for women’s standout at the Games, from which she also came out with a silver in the all-around. In the men’s, canoeist Isaquias Queiroz, who also climbed to the highest place on the podium in Japan, was preferred with 51%.

In the year in which Brazil had its best Olympic participation in history, (12th place, with 21 medals), Rebeca Andrade was also elected by the Estadão Survey as the main highlight of the competition, with 27% of the votes, in addition to being singled out as the sportswoman of the year by 34%. As in Tokyo, the athlete repeated her success at the World Gymnastics Championship, becoming the first Brazilian to secure two medals – one gold and the other silver.

WHO VOTED

