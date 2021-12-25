Ex-powerful Globo, father defends Tiago Leifert in controversy: “Our merits”

Gilberto and Tiago Leifert (Photo: reproduction/Instagram)

After exchanging barbs between James Leifert and Icarus Silva, who classified the Big Brother Brazil as “mediocre entertainment”, Gilberto, the presenter’s father, came to his son’s defense. Among other things, the actor hinted that the fact of having a father with an important position at Globo would have opened doors for Leifert at the station.

“You might not like to see your father dealing with this issue in public. But it was time. I’m seventy years old and I grew up watching the Brazilian nation live with impunity; denying people’s merit, suspecting the honesty and integrity of those who achieve success. The favorite sport of Brazilians is not football. It is speaking ill of others,” began Gilberto.

“We never worked in the same area. You were initially in an affiliated broadcaster, then in SporTV, in Journalism/Sport and then in Entertainment. I in Commercial. My former colleagues, who were your bosses, recognized your talent, preparation and dedication right away. . […] It was his qualities that boosted and sustained his career at Globo. By the way, anyone who knows Globo knows that no young journalist, aged 28, “wins” the responsibility and challenge of editing Globo Esporte de São Paulo because he is the son of a high-ranking official,” he added.

Finally, Gilberto expressed his pride in Leifert’s trajectory: “I know that it was not easy for you to get here and that your decision to leave the Globo we love is part of a project of personal and professional achievement that is in full development , and who will certainly succeed. Don’t worry about those who deny our merits and belittle our achievements. Worry, yes, to defend their beliefs, to be honest, loyal, decent, generous; good boss, good friend, good son, a good husband and a good father, as indeed he has been.”