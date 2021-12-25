Exclusive: Mileide Mihaile speaks about breaking up with businessman Neto Santos, and explains decision: “I came across a new reality”

Mileide Mihaile’s relationship with businessman Neto Santos has come to an end. The news was confirmed by the influencer herself this Friday (24), in a note sent exclusively to hugogloss.com. “At the moment, I am single. As soon as I left the reality show, after being confined for about 3 months, I came across a new reality. More than ever, my family has become my top priority.”, informed.

“I’m focused on them, on providing all my attention, affection and affection. In line with the professional opportunities that opened up, I needed to take a break from my relationship in order to manage all these issues and find my way around so much new information. We continue with great respect and admiration for each other”, he finally pointed out, also thanking the affection he has received from his fans.

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from “Em Off”, the relationship between the two would have been troubled shortly after the woman from Maranhão left “A Fazenda 13“. Sources linked to the former couple reinforced Mileide’s desire to focus on the care of her son Yhudy, the result of her marriage to Wesley Safadão, and her mother, Doralice dos Santos Oliveira, who discovered cervical cancer during her daughter’s confinement in the reality show .

The diagnosis, however, only came to Mileide’s knowledge when the ex-ballerina left the Record TV program — something requested by Doralice herself. “I confess, it’s been a great joy to see Brazil embrace Mileide at this time, and that’s why I chose to communicate with her personally. I appreciate the prayers and messages I’ve received in the last few hours”, said the lady, at the time, to G1.

As soon as she heard the news, Mihaile appeared on Instagram Stories and thanked fans for their concern for her mother. “I want to say thanks for all the prayers, all the positive energy you’ve thrown at me and her, my family. Saying that she is fine, that she is already following the right treatment. Thank you very much, guys, from my heart. I also trust in God that he will restore my mother’s health one hundred percent.”, declared.