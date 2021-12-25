Experience with football, communication, technology and cinema: who is John Textor, buyer of Botafogo

THE Botafogo already has an agreement signed to sell 90% of its shares. SAF. the american John Text it met the requirements of the club, which seeks foreign capital with experience in managing football clubs, and made an offer of R$ 410 million to alvinegro. The administrative board accepted. Now the sale needs to go through a General Meeting to be ratified.

The information was first reported by “Ge” and confirmed by GLOBO. The 56-year-old businessman is co-owner of the Crystal Palace, from England, and has been talking since October with directors of the Benfica to buy part of the shares of the Portuguese club.

He is also preparing to buy the Molenbeek, from the second division of Belgium.

In this first season at Palace, he reduced the club’s debt by 50 million pounds, invested in the stadium, in the youth categories and hired reinforcements: Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise. On the other hand, the weight of the payroll decreased with the departure of more experienced players, such as Gary Cahil, van Aanholt, McCarthy and Sako. Currently the team is 11th in the Premier League.

Textor is a football enthusiast, not so popular in the United States. He created and is the majority partner of FuboTV, a streaming service specializing in football-related content.

Graduated in economics, he made a fortune working in the technology and cinema industry. In 2006, he bought the company responsible for special effects for films such as “Titanic”, “Fight Club”, “Deadpool” and “Avengers”.

Currently, it directs its capital in the development of companies that work with artificial intelligence and holographic images.