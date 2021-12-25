Experts point out mistakes and successes about eating at the end of the year suppers

Jenni Smith 3 hours ago Health Comments Off on Experts point out mistakes and successes about eating at the end of the year suppers 1 Views

New Year’s Eve dinners are one of the most anticipated moments for food enthusiasts. Tables filled with a variety of dishes, including sweet and savory dishes, make up the traditional setting for Christmas and New Year’s parties.

However, for those who go overboard at supper time, the bill arrives the next day: abdominal discomfort, indigestion, hangover and the feeling of guilt.

Experts consulted by CNN claim that it is possible to eat a little of everything and enjoy the best of suppers – and the best: no regrets.

Excessive eating and sedentary lifestyle

For endocrinologist Filippo Pedrinola, one of the main mistakes people make during Christmas and New Year’s dinners is excessive eating associated with sedentary behavior.

“On Christmas Day alone, an individual can consume 6,000 calories, three times the recommended daily allowance. Characteristically, people like a more relaxed lifestyle and participate in more social events during the end of the year, which presents situations of increased energy intake”, says Pedrinola.

At New Year’s Eve, there is an increase in the availability of a greater variety of foods (many of which are high in energy). According to the expert, during this period there is also an increase in alcohol intake and larger portions of food.

The practice of physical activity mitigates the negative consequences of excesses common during the festive dates at the end of the year.

“In addition to excessive consumption, it is a period in which people reduce the practice of physical exercise, reducing their daily energy expenditure. In other words, we consume more calories and move less, resulting in an increase in body weight”, he says.

How to mitigate negative impacts

Making the most of the different dishes of the supper is something possible, as long as the food is done in small portions.

“There is no miraculous recipe for eating everything and not having any negative consequences, but we can alleviate it. The key is in the quantity and being aware of how much you are ingesting. That is, if I eat everything, I eat little of everything”, says the expert.

The endocrinologist recommends using smaller dishes as a strategy to better control portion sizes. Another tactic that can be applied to a healthier diet at the end of the year is the mindfulness technique – or mindfulness.

“Try to chew slowly and completely, which will allow you to better recognize your body’s signs of fullness and consume fewer calories,” he emphasizes.

Eating foods rich in natural enzymes with supper is a way to improve digestion and ease discomfort. The endocrinologist listed fruits that naturally contain digestive enzymes:

  • Pineapple contains a group of digestive enzymes called bromelain. These enzymes are proteases, which break down proteins into their building blocks, including amino acids. This helps digestion and absorption of proteins.
  • Papaya is another fruit rich in digestive enzymes. Like pineapple, papaya also contains proteases that help digest proteins. However, they contain a different group of proteases known as papain.
  • Mango contains digestive enzymes amylases – a group of enzymes that break down starch carbohydrates (a complex carbohydrate) into sugars. Amylase enzymes are also produced by the pancreas and salivary glands.

Hydration helps to avoid discomfort in the body

In addition to reducing portion sizes during supper, hydration also helps to reduce the feeling of discomfort after meals.

“To protect our body, it is essential to have a lot of hydration. Pay attention to your water or coconut water intake. There is also an increase in alcohol consumption, to balance this, our body needs plenty of water”, says Dr. Eduardo Grecco, gastrosurgeon and endoscopist at Instituto EndoVitta.

According to the expert, in addition to the increase in water consumption, proper chewing of food also helps with digestion. “Good chewing, which involves chewing food a lot, helps with crushing the food. It is also important to eat calmly, slowly and avoid eating all the time”, he says.

Moderate drinking helps to avoid discomfort / David Emrich/Unsplash

Myths about food at parties

When it comes to holiday dinners, there is no shortage of miraculous recipes on how to recover from excess. Nutritionist Viviane Gomes, from Instituto Castro, highlighted some of these myths:

“Drinking green juice after suppers so as not to put on weight or detoxify the body is a myth, as there is no food that can do this all at once. Consuming pomegranate along with supper in order not to gain weight is also a myth”, he said.

According to the nutritionist, alcoholic beverages can also lead to weight gain. “Each gram of alcohol contains 7Kcal, so it’s important to consume it in moderation. Taking a spoonful of olive oil before drinking alcoholic beverages to avoid getting drunk and not having a hangover is also a myth”, he said.

Radical measures, such as long fasts and a sudden increase in the load of exercises, do not help in recovering from the excesses of suppers, they can negatively influence the metabolism and be harmful to the body.

“A better plan is a high-protein, low-fat breakfast, a light lunch, and a moderate meal during supper. Also, practice physical exercises at the intensity you are already used to,” said Pedrinola.

supper can be healthy

Festive meals are typically high in carbohydrates but low in protein according to endocrinologist Filippo Pedrinola. “It is important to include a little protein in every meal, as it promotes satiety and can be useful for weight maintenance”, says the expert.

Fiber is another nutrient that increases the feeling of fullness. Consuming fiber-rich foods such as vegetables, fruits, vegetables and whole grains can reduce total calorie intake.

For gastrosurgeon Eduardo Grecco, saying that Christmas dinner is unhealthy is a big myth. “You have fruit, you have turkey, chicken, so you can transform it into healthy food, the point is that people exaggerate. So it’s a myth to say that the Christmas dinner is something that brings health problems”, he says.

Nutritionist Viviane Gomes, from Instituto Castro, emphasizes that care with food storage reduces the risk of food poisoning. “A very common mistake is with the storage of leftover suppers, which are often exposed at room temperature without adequate refrigeration, causing food poisoning”, he says.

To have a guilt-free get-together, the nutritionist recommends the inclusion of items such as salads and fruit.

“The secret is in moderation and include fresh fruits, soft drinks, sugars with caution and small amounts of alcoholic drinks in the suppers, and also include mixed and colorful green salads.”

  • 1 in 13

    Find out how to make New Year’s Eve parties safer against Covid-19, according to guidelines from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Access the complete booklet here.

    Credit: Maxime/Unsplash

  • two in 13

    Adults must have the complete vaccination schedule (two doses)

    Credit: Valter de Paula/Secom/PMU

  • 3 in 13

    Children and teenagers aged 12 or over who can already take the second dose should look for health centers

    Credit: Adenir Britto/PMSJC

  • 4 in 13

    For those who are indicated the booster dose, follow the calendar, ensuring greater protection

    Credit: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde DF

  • 5 in 13

    Limit the number of people according to the size of the space so there is no crowding

    Credit: krakenimages/Unsplash

  • 6 in 13

    Give preference to open and more ventilated spaces, with open windows and fans, whenever possible, avoiding the use of air conditioning

    Credit: Maddi Bazzocco/Unsplash

  • 7 in 13

    Avoid using cloth towels. Have soap and hand drying paper available in the bathroom

    Credit: Fran Jacquier/Unsplash

  • 8 in 13

    Provide gel alcohol at the entrance and in the environments

    Credit: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

  • 9 in 13

    Small children, who cannot yet be vaccinated, should be protected by keeping them in fresh air.

    Credit: Tina Floersch/Unsplash

  • 10 in 13

    Elderly or immunosuppressed people should preferably be in more ventilated places and wear masks

    Credit: Christian Bowen/Unsplash

  • 11 in 13

    Ask guests not to attend if they have symptoms, even if mild

    Credit: Getty Images (PeopleImages)

  • 12 in 13

    If not everyone is vaccinated, combine the use of masks, physical distance of at least 1.5 m and hand hygiene with soap and water

    Credit: Anton/Unsplash

  • 13 in 13

    Try to guarantee conditions so that everyone can eat, drink and talk in a more protected way, such as distributing tables and chairs and separating groups for supper

    Credit: Libby Penner/Unsplash

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Unimed must guarantee home care for Parkinson’s patients

Unimed is ordered to provide home care treatment with 24-hour nursing care for Parkinson’s patients. …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved