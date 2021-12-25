Far beyond chester: what are the traditional Christmas dishes of our Latin American neighbors

Llorente Analysis

BBC News World

7 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, For many, the holiday season is a special time to get together with family or friends – and preparing the Christmas menu is part of the tradition.

When talking about Christmas dinner in Brazil, the most common thing is to think about turkey, chester, tender – and in the discussion about whether dishes such as rice and farofa should or should not include raisins.

But what is eaten at this time in other Latin American countries and where does this tradition come from?

Some of the examples of typical dishes at the end of the year are romeritos in Mexico, veal toné in Argentina, ham bread in Venezuela.

BBC Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish service) asked readers in early December about their countries’ traditional dishes and drinks.

The answers were varied and delicious. There were also many coincidences, as we suspected: pork and tamales abound on the menus.

But where do these traditions come from? BBC Mundo heard four gastronomic historians from the region.

Mexico and its diversity

Romeritos, pozole, turkey, pork, tamales, cod… and don’t forget the tequila punch and apple salad.

BBC World readers have made a long list of Christmas recipes from Mexico. Evidence shows that it is very diverse and varies according to the region of the country we are talking about.

However, two meals are repeated throughout almost the entire territory: turkey and pork, especially the stuffed and marinated ham.

In the central area of ​​Mexico is where the Christmas menu seems to be more extensive. There are the Romerites, which belong to the group of chelites – which would be edible herb and should not be confused with rosemary seasoning. The dish is a casserole containing romeritos, mole and dried shrimp powder.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, the mexican romeritos

“Apparently, Romerites have been consumed since pre-Hispanic times,” says Yolanda García González, a doctor of history and expert on food from 16th and 17th centuries in Mexico.

In the center of the country you can also eat cod a la vizcaína (a typical sauce from the Spanish Basque region), although with Mexican intervention.

“It’s mexicanized cod a la vizcaína. Here we add potatoes, olives, capers, almonds, depending also on the region where we prepare it,” García González told BBC Mundo.

“This food enters through the Gulf, through Veracruz, where the shipment of cod arrives and is distributed throughout the territory. In bars and canteens in Mexico City, it is common to find cod fritters at this time,” he says.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Toast with Mexican cod a la vizcaína

The historian explains that the Christmas menu in Mexico is deeply linked to the arrival of Spanish customs and, mainly, to what religion dictated about what to eat or not to eat.

“Products like pork shank and beef cuts are found in the expense books of 16th-century convents, especially at December festivities,” says García González, who is director of Cocina, a website that explores the origins of Mexican cuisine in history, art and science.

Central American and Caribbean menu

“Tamales and roast pork are not lacking in Honduras,” wrote an Instagram reader. “Bread with turkey in El Salvador,” published another. “In Costa Rica, pork chops and tamales,” said a third.

With nuances in each, Christmas menu ingredients from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico tend to coincide.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The base of the tamales is very reminiscent of Brazilian mush

“The dishes are repeated because the ingredients are the same. What changes is the way of preparing them and the names according to the indigenous cultures, their language and who inhabited them after the conquest, such as the African case”, explains Cruz Miguel . Ortiz Cuadra, Puerto Rican historian and author of several books and essays on the history of food in the Caribbean.

Among these common ingredients are bananas, rice and pork.

Ortiz Cuadra confirms that pork predominates in the Christmas menu in Latin American countries due to the Spaniards – and precisely the first to arrive: Christopher Columbus.

“The first pigs are brought by Christopher Columbus in 1493, on his second voyage. He brings them from the island of La Gomera, in the Canary Islands. Strategically he brings eight pregnant sows. This was a tactic of the European conquerors to reproduce the animals as soon as they arrived here “, details Ortiz Cuadra, who is a professor at the University of Puerto Rico.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Pork predominates in the Christmas menu in Latin American countries due to the Spanish

For the Spaniard at that time, the pig was very significant because, in his view, its consumption stimulated the blood and had a great nutritional value.

But it was also a religious symbol: whoever ate pork was Christian and differed from Muslims and Jews who were heavily persecuted at the time.

The animal starts to reproduce in the Caribbean very easily.

“Pigs move all over the Caribbean and they are established and very fixed Christmas dishes,” Ortiz Cuadra told BBC News Mundo.

Although pigs began to dominate the menu, an animal was not slaughtered every day. Eating a whole pig was for special dates, like Christmas.

The historian says that it is likely that from that time onwards the saying “lo tienen as lechoncito para Navidad” emerged, which means that they are raising and fattening the pig to be slaughtered.

Another must-have ingredient on the Caribbean Christmas menu is rice.

“I call them compound rice because they have several ingredients that vary according to the country”, says Ortiz Cuadra.

“At Christmas dinner in Puerto Rico there will always be rice with pigeonpea and pork,” he says.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Rice with pigeonpea and Puerto Rican cake

Interestingly, pigeonpea is a legume originating in India that arrived in Africa through the Portuguese trade in the 16th century and was later transferred to America by slaves.

Rice appears in the Caribbean by the Spaniards, and in turn arrives in the Iberian Peninsula by the Arabs.

According to BBC Mundo readers, this dish is also eaten during Christmas in Panama.

Hallacas, leaf cakes and tamales

A typical Christmas dish that our Venezuelan followers highlighted is Hallacas.

It is a cornmeal pasta seasoned with chicken broth and colored with paprika. It can be stuffed with beef, pork or chicken. All this wrapped in a banana leaf.

According to Professor Ortiz Cuadra, this dish is also found in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, but with another name and variations in ingredients.

In the Dominican case they are called leaf cakes and in Puerto Rican they are simply called cakes.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Hallacas and ham bread: Venezuelan Christmas menu

And also on the Christmas menu in many countries in the region are tamales.

“The tamales wrapped in corn straw originate from Mesoamerica. But the Caribbean Indians also used ground corn to wrap and boil it, as in Puerto Rico they are called guanimes”, says Ortiz Cuadra.

And some countries even have tamales with their own name, like Nicaraguan nacatamales, which can be made with meat, vegetables and rice wrapped in banana leaves.

Another dish that cannot be missed on the Venezuelan table is ham bread.

As the name implies, it is bread with ham, smoked bacon, raisins and green olives. According to the Venezuelan gastronomic journalist Miro Popié, the recipe was invented in 1905 in a bakery in Caracas and its acceptance was immediate.

Colombian delicacies

Our Colombian readers left several comments on the call about typical Christmas foods.

“Cookies, dumplings, dumplings and dumplings,” wrote one reader.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Cupcakes, natillas & bread rolls on a Christmas table in Colombia

Other Colombians listed natilla, hojuelas or hojaldras (a fried dough sprinkled with sugar or lemon) and rice pudding. Ah! “and a lot of brandy,” wrote one reader.

“The typical dishes of Colombia are mestizo products”, says Cecilia Restrepo, a researcher at the Colombian Academy of Gastronomy.

And the Colombian dumplings are a clear example of this, as they are a mass of corn – an ingredient originally from America – with the cheese that was brought by the Spaniards. And then sugar syrup is added.

According to the specialist in food history, in most cases, the origin of the dishes is not told in historical documents.

“But there are many Spanish foods that have Arab influence and that arrived here, such as these dumplings or almojábanas”, which is a sweet roll, he adds.

Restrepo also mentions another very important Christmas sweet that is consumed in Popayán, in the Cauca Valley, which is called unbittered and is prepared with lemon peel and syrup.

And on the salty side, on the Colombian Christmas table are tamales – with different ingredients depending on the region -, ajiaco – a stew made with meat, potatoes, onions and vegetables – and empanadas.

sweet and sour dishes

Some readers in Peru told us that at Christmas they usually eat turkey, pork, tamales and panettone – the famous sweet bread stuffed with raisins and candied fruit, although there are versions with chocolate.

The latter – well known by Brazilians – is also very common in Ecuador. There they also told us about pristiños, a fried and sweet dough.

In Paraguay, the pork is repeated like the Christmas star menu, accompanied by Paraguayan soup or a chipá (a kind of octopus biscuit) and a very cold cider. And in Bolivia you can eat rump steak, suckling pig, turkey and fried dumplings with a cup of chocolate.

In the Southern Cone, Christmas menus consist of roasted meats and sweet and sour dishes.

“The barbecue, for any type of party, is what is eaten most in Chile,” wrote a BBC Mundo reader on Instagram. Another told us about “monkey’s tail”, an alcoholic beverage made with milk, pisco or brandy.

In Argentina and Uruguay there is also veal toné, beef covered with fish sauce.

“Vitel toné is what we say in the Río de La Plata, but it is vitello tonnato in Italian. Vitello is a cow and Tonnato is ‘tuna’. And obviously it comes from Italian immigration”, explains the Uruguayan anthropologist specialized in food, Gustavo Laborde.

“It’s the only dish in which southern Creoles accept mixing beef and fish. On no other occasion would we accept to eat this mixture”, he analyzes.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Vitel toné, a Christmas classic in Argentina and Uruguay

Piglet accompanied by the so-called Russian salad, which contains potatoes, carrots and peas, all mixed with mayonnaise, also appears on the menu in southern countries. There is also a tradition of eating roast lamb.

But Laborde says that the sweet and sour combinations stand out at the end of the year festivities, such as the pork carré accompanied by apple puree or the entry of raw ham with melon.

“Ham with melon is a dish of medieval origin and it was a medical prescription. They understood that the fruit decomposed quickly in the body, so to balance it it was necessary to add something dry and cold, which was the ham”, describes Laborde.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Melon with ham, a typical sweet and sour starter

But all experts agree on one thing: there is a lot of food on the Christmas menu.

“Abundance is prosperity. It is spent to eat richly and so that you can receive all year round,” says Mexican historian Yolanda García González.

“The festivals are particular from an anthropological point of view because elements of the past emerge. Both champagne and sugar, which were luxury products in antiquity, are still associated with these celebrations”, analyzes Laborde.

“Maybe there are not so many sophisticated preparations, but they are plentiful”, he adds.