Fear and silence in Sapiranga the morning after the massacre that killed five people; see pictures

The morning after the slaughter registered in the Sapiranga district, in Fortaleza, the movement in the region did not seem to deviate from what is expected for a Christmas morning: streets with low traffic and some public gatherings in small establishments in the district.

Despite the apparently calm “climate”, the attentive eyes of residents directed to the cars circulating in the region were notorious. After all, a few hours ago, a massacre killed at least five people in the neighborhood. Climate is one of fear and tension.

Check out images of the region where the slaughter took place:



The crime took place near Campo do Alecrim and near the João Nogueira Jucá school. THE PEOPLE he made the journey between the school and the countryside along Rua Olegário Memória. Near the field, a group formed by three people took advantage of the apparent tranquility of the place to talk.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

With the arrival of the reporting team’s car, one of the men dispersed from the group and another, who remained in the area, kept saying that the police were no longer in the area. Around 11 am, the report found that there were no vehicles in Campo do Alecrim.

READ ALSO| Discover the story of 42 massacres that shocked Ceará

Next to EEMTI João Nogueira Jucá, another group was fraternizing in a bar this Christmas morning. Nobody who was there wanted to comment on what happened last night, they chose not to pay much attention to questions asked about what happened.

Also in the region, police vehicles were seen circulating along José Felix de Lima Street, where many residents observed the movement of its sidewalks, and Rangel Pestana Street. At the fork between the two streets, it was possible to observe bullet marks on the wall of one of the houses.

According to what was found by the THE PEOPLE, the shootings that resulted in the slaughter began during the time when a party was taking place in Campo do Alecrim. The incident would have generated a rush on the spot. During the early morning hours of the 25th, residents were unable to circulate in the streets near the scene of the crime.

The report of the occurrence shows that the victims of the slaughter were: Mateus Ribeiro dos Santos; Israel Da Silva Andrade, 24 years old; André Alexandre Rodrigues, 26 years old; and 25-year-old John Lennon Netherlands. The latter is the brother of a man who died this week. The fifth victim has yet to be identified.

In a statement, the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) informed that the Department of Homicides and Protection of Persons (DHPP) of the Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE) is taking steps to capture those involved in the occurrence. .

READ ALSO| Three residents of Conjunto Ceará are rescued after being captured by a faction

The SSPDS confirms that the victims were shot dead by individuals while in a field located in the region. This morning, teams from the Forensic Expertise of the State of Ceará (Pefoce) carried out an initial survey of what happened.

The criminal action also resulted in another six people being shot, who were rescued and taken to a hospital. According to the SSPDS, details of the police work will not be released in order not to compromise ongoing investigations.

In addition to the DHPP, teams from the Coordination of Operations and Special Resources (Core), the Department of Judiciary Police of the Capital (DPJC), the 19th Battalion (BPM) of the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE) and the Police Command of Rondas and Intensive and Ostensive Actions (CPRaio) participate in the steps taken at Sapiranga.

Complaints

The population can contribute to investigations by passing on information that helps police work. Complaints can be made to the number 181, the Disque-Denúncia. It is also possible to contact us via WhatsApp (85) 3101-0181, where complaints can be made via message, audio, video and photography.

Complaints can also be sent to the number (85) 3257-4807, of the DHPP. Under the SSPDS, confidentiality and anonymity are guaranteed.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags