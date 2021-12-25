Federal Christmas Lottery 2021 results: see the drawn numbers

The draw for the result of the Federal Lottery of Natal 2021, contest 5625, will be held this Friday, December 24, from 4 pm Brasília time. In all, the modality will receive BRL 2.7 million in main prizes and will be the biggest ever paid this year.

Result of the Federal Christmas Lottery 2021

The Federal Christmas Lottery 2021 draw will have two series and in each one, five tickets will be awarded with the main amounts. The prizes are: R$12.2 thousand, R$13 thousand, R$14 thousand, R$15.5 thousand and R$1.3 million.

The payout order works as follows: from the smallest prize to the largest. In other words, the bet that has the numbers drawn first wins the smallest amount.

Then, the main jackpot goes to the ticket that is the last prize in the result of the Federal Lottery of Natal 2021. The draw is held at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, in São Paulo, and is broadcast live on the channel. Box on Youtube.

After checking the result of the Federal Christmas Lottery 2021, the lucky ones who won an amount have up to 90 calendar days to redeem them. For this, you must go to Caixa agencies presenting your ID, CPF, in addition to the ticket. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98, another possibility of receiving it is at lottery outlets.

Next Federal Lottery Drawing

The next draw of the Federal lottery, contest 5626, is scheduled for the last of the year, Friday (31), from 4 pm (GMT). The prize is estimated at R$500,000 and tickets can be purchased at lottery outlets or accredited street vendors.

