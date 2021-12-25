FGTS withdrawal available to workers; check who receives

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on FGTS withdrawal available to workers; check who receives 1 Views

The installments are being transferred to workers who were born in December and joined the withdrawal modality.

THE birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) has already been released to the last group of beneficiaries of the year. The installments are being transferred to workers who were born in December and joined the withdrawal modality. They have up to 90 days to withdraw the amount.

See also: FGTS 2022 Review: How do I know if I’m entitled?

The modality grants annual payments to workers who opt for it. However, by joining the birthday loot the citizen loses the right to withdrawal withdrawal faced with unfair dismissal. In this case, only the 40% termination fine on the accumulation of FGTS is released.

FGTS birthday withdrawal amounts

the values ​​of the birthday loot they are transferred in proportion to the balance that the worker has in their accounts in the Guarantee Fund. In some cases, the amount receives an additional portion provided for by law. Look:

You May Like It Too:

Balance ranges in R$withdrawal percentageadditional installment
Up to BRL 500.0050%_
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.0040%BRL 50
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.0030%BRL 150
BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.0020%BRL 650
BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.0015%BRL 1,150
BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.0010%BRL 1,900
Above 20,000.015%BRL 2,900

How to join the FGTS birthday loot

To join the modality, it is necessary to download the application from FGTS and follow the steps below:

  1. Open the app and create an account or login if you already have a record;
  2. Click on “My FGTS” and then on “Birthday withdrawal”;
  3. Then, a page will open containing the modality information;
  4. Read it carefully and go to “agree”;
  5. Finally, click on “join loot-birthday”.

There, the request was accepted. Now, just wait for the month of your birthday to receive the values ​​of your withdrawal-birthday from Caixa Econômica.

FGTS withdrawal-birthday calendar

Check out the 2021 schedule below:

anniversary monthStart of serviceend of serve
JanuaryJanuary 4, 2021March 31, 2021
FebruaryFebruary 1, 2021April 30, 2021
MarchMarch 1, 2021May 31, 2021
AprilApril 1, 2021June 30, 2021
MayMay 3, 2021July 30, 2021
JuneJune 1, 2021August 31, 2021
JulyJuly 1, 2021September 30, 2021
AugustAugust 2, 2021October 29, 2021
SeptemberSeptember 1, 2021November 30, 2021
OctoberOctober 1, 2021December 31, 2021
NovemberNovember 1, 2021January 31, 2022
DecemberDecember 1, 2021February 28, 2022

It’s “pushing” on the Internet:

Graduated in Law, works as Editor of Notícias Concursos. There are already more than 5 thousand articles published on the portal.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Check the opening hours of bank branches at the end of the year

THE functioning of banks across the country will have changes this year-end, just as usual. …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved