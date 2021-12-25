FGTS withdrawal available to workers; check who receives

The installments are being transferred to workers who were born in December and joined the withdrawal modality.
THE birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) has already been released to the last group of beneficiaries of the year. The installments are being transferred to workers who were born in December and joined the withdrawal modality. They have up to 90 days to withdraw the amount.
The modality grants annual payments to workers who opt for it. However, by joining the birthday loot the citizen loses the right to withdrawal withdrawal faced with unfair dismissal. In this case, only the 40% termination fine on the accumulation of FGTS is released.
FGTS birthday withdrawal amounts
the values of the birthday loot they are transferred in proportion to the balance that the worker has in their accounts in the Guarantee Fund. In some cases, the amount receives an additional portion provided for by law. Look:
|Balance ranges in R$
|withdrawal percentage
|additional installment
|Up to BRL 500.00
|50%
|_
|From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00
|40%
|BRL 50
|From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00
|30%
|BRL 150
|BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00
|20%
|BRL 650
|BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00
|15%
|BRL 1,150
|BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00
|10%
|BRL 1,900
|Above 20,000.01
|5%
|BRL 2,900
How to join the FGTS birthday loot
To join the modality, it is necessary to download the application from FGTS and follow the steps below:
- Open the app and create an account or login if you already have a record;
- Click on “My FGTS” and then on “Birthday withdrawal”;
- Then, a page will open containing the modality information;
- Read it carefully and go to “agree”;
- Finally, click on “join loot-birthday”.
There, the request was accepted. Now, just wait for the month of your birthday to receive the values of your withdrawal-birthday from Caixa Econômica.
FGTS withdrawal-birthday calendar
Check out the 2021 schedule below:
|anniversary month
|Start of service
|end of serve
|January
|January 4, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|February
|February 1, 2021
|April 30, 2021
|March
|March 1, 2021
|May 31, 2021
|April
|April 1, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|May
|May 3, 2021
|July 30, 2021
|June
|June 1, 2021
|August 31, 2021
|July
|July 1, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|August
|August 2, 2021
|October 29, 2021
|September
|September 1, 2021
|November 30, 2021
|October
|October 1, 2021
|December 31, 2021
|November
|November 1, 2021
|January 31, 2022
|December
|December 1, 2021
|February 28, 2022