FGTS withdrawal available to workers; check who receives

THE birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) has already been released to the last group of beneficiaries of the year. The installments are being transferred to workers who were born in December and joined the withdrawal modality. They have up to 90 days to withdraw the amount.

The modality grants annual payments to workers who opt for it. However, by joining the birthday loot the citizen loses the right to withdrawal withdrawal faced with unfair dismissal. In this case, only the 40% termination fine on the accumulation of FGTS is released.

FGTS birthday withdrawal amounts

the values ​​of the birthday loot they are transferred in proportion to the balance that the worker has in their accounts in the Guarantee Fund. In some cases, the amount receives an additional portion provided for by law. Look:

Balance ranges in R$ withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

How to join the FGTS birthday loot

To join the modality, it is necessary to download the application from FGTS and follow the steps below:

Open the app and create an account or login if you already have a record; Click on “My FGTS” and then on “Birthday withdrawal”; Then, a page will open containing the modality information; Read it carefully and go to “agree”; Finally, click on “join loot-birthday”.

There, the request was accepted. Now, just wait for the month of your birthday to receive the values ​​of your withdrawal-birthday from Caixa Econômica.

FGTS withdrawal-birthday calendar

Check out the 2021 schedule below:

anniversary month Start of service end of serve January January 4, 2021 March 31, 2021 February February 1, 2021 April 30, 2021 March March 1, 2021 May 31, 2021 April April 1, 2021 June 30, 2021 May May 3, 2021 July 30, 2021 June June 1, 2021 August 31, 2021 July July 1, 2021 September 30, 2021 August August 2, 2021 October 29, 2021 September September 1, 2021 November 30, 2021 October October 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 November November 1, 2021 January 31, 2022 December December 1, 2021 February 28, 2022