Find out how much Arboleda will earn after renewing with São Paulo

After approximately eight months, São Paulo managed to renew its contract with Arboleda this Thursday. With the right to an epic and a considerable increase for the Ecuadorian, who had an offer from Al Ain, from the United Arab Emirates.

Arboleda earned R$ 190 thousand monthly in salary and will start to pocket around R$ 400 thousand per month in the new contract. The defender’s order was R$ 500 thousand. In relation to gloves, his intention was R$ 7 million – the Tricolor will pay close to that, in installments, until the end of 2024.

President of São Paulo, Julio Casares had established Arboleda’s stay as a priority. And Tricolor needed alternative strategies and a lot of patience to close with the defender of the Ecuadorian team. It’s just that he had given power of attorney to two different businessmen.

Last Sunday, a São Paulo emissary landed in a city 600 kilometers from Quito, where Arboleda was on vacation. There began a tight marking on the defender, which only ended with the signing of the new bond. Detail: two representatives of an Arab team went to meet the defender this week, in order to take him to Al Ain.

If it hadn’t closed today, Arboleda could have signed a pre-contract with anyone interested as of Saturday – he would be six months away from the end of the contract, to leave for free in June.

