Find out how much Deolane spent on Christmas ornaments at the new mansion

The column LeoDias found that Deolane Bezerra did not save when decorating the new mansion to celebrate Christmas. Among lights, decorations and the four-meter tall pine tree, the DJ, lawyer and influencer invested more than R$20,000 to give the home a Christmas atmosphere.

The Christmas tree, by the way, attracts attention! All ornate in gold and tea rose colors, the symbol of the night counts, even with shiny pendants, in the best Deolane style of being.

Doctor’s Christmas will also have a mega-supper. The delicacies are being prepared by Deolane’s mother and sister. At dinner time, the whole family will enjoy the taste of the delicacies prepared by the matriarch.

This will be Deolane’s first Christmas at the new address, where she moved in late November. As we revealed earlier this month, Deolane negotiated the purchase of a sumptuous mansion in Alphaville, São Paulo. The property has five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and is valued at R$11 million.

The Palácio da Doutora Lar has several hot tubs, swimming pool, jacuzzis and gourmet garden with barbecue.

If you decide to pay a visit, Santa Claus won’t even come close to feeling the cold of the North Pole: the mansion has a solar heating system.

