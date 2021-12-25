Find out how much Deolane spent on Christmas ornaments at the new mansion

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 46 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Find out how much Deolane spent on Christmas ornaments at the new mansion 0 Views

The column LeoDias found that Deolane Bezerra did not save when decorating the new mansion to celebrate Christmas. Among lights, decorations and the four-meter tall pine tree, the DJ, lawyer and influencer invested more than R$20,000 to give the home a Christmas atmosphere.

The Christmas tree, by the way, attracts attention! All ornate in gold and tea rose colors, the symbol of the night counts, even with shiny pendants, in the best Deolane style of being.

Doctor’s Christmas will also have a mega-supper. The delicacies are being prepared by Deolane’s mother and sister. At dinner time, the whole family will enjoy the taste of the delicacies prepared by the matriarch.

This will be Deolane’s first Christmas at the new address, where she moved in late November. As we revealed earlier this month, Deolane negotiated the purchase of a sumptuous mansion in Alphaville, São Paulo. The property has five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and is valued at R$11 million.

The Palácio da Doutora Lar has several hot tubs, swimming pool, jacuzzis and gourmet garden with barbecue.

If you decide to pay a visit, Santa Claus won’t even come close to feeling the cold of the North Pole: the mansion has a solar heating system.

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘The Voice Brasil’: Marcos Mion congratulates Michel Teló for his sixth and compares him to Michael Jordan; understand! | 2021

Teló was thrilled with the conquest of his pupil on social media, and he did …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved