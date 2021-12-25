Find out how to block a contact on WhatsApp without him noticing

WhatsApp is the most used communication app. It allows you to send typed messages, audios, videos, photos. Also with a recent update, it is possible to stipulate the time in which your message will be visible.

Because this tool is so common, it is sometimes normal to receive unwanted messages. So if you want to know how to block an unwanted contact on WhatsApp, follow the reading!

This app is perfect for chatting in real time with your contacts and even companies use it as a customer service service or for sales. Thus, it has become common to receive messages from strangers offering products and services through the app.

In this sense, anyone who has your number can contact you through WhatsApp and this – in some cases – is extremely annoying and tiring, as no one likes to receive several messages during the day about things that are not of interest to them.

Furthermore, we all have an acquaintance who keeps sharing messages known as “text chains” that only serve to fill the memory of our cell phone.

Thinking about these inconveniences, know that it is possible to block a number from sending you messages! And for those cases where the problem is a relative, there’s no need to worry: the blocked contact won’t know it happened.

See how:

Using the Android System

The first step is to open WhatsApp and access the “Menu” at the three points located in the upper right corner of the screen. Then click on “Settings” followed by “Account” and then “Privacy”.

You will search for “Blocked Contacts” and select it. Then the app will open a list with all the numbers that you prevented from sending you messages and in the upper corner of the screen you can click on “Add” to select a new contact to the blocked ones.

Using the IOS System

Open the app and click on the gear (settings) in the lower right corner of the screen. Then select “Account”, followed by “Privacy” and “Blocked”. This will open a page with your contacts that have been blocked and it is possible to add new numbers by clicking “Add New”.

Using Windows Phone

With WhatsApp open click on the three dots in the corner of the screen, then access the settings and click on “Contacts” and then on “Blocked Contacts”.

As with the other systems described above, this page opens the list of blocked numbers. There you can add new contacts you want to block by selecting the + button in the corner of the screen.