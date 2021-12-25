Find out what are the favorite foods of multimillionaires

The question for many people is what it is that billionaires like Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others like to eat. Knowing that, we separate here what are the favorite foods of billionaires, check and rate with us!

Know who they are and their dishes

Originally from the United States, Jeff Bezos is the founder and CEO of Amazon, one of the most famous electronics trading companies in the US. With a fortune based on over R$100 billion, Jeff Bezos also invests in the space exploration company called Blue Origin and the Washington Post newspaper.

His taste in food is also exquisite as is his financial side, Bezos’ favorite dish is Mediterranean octopus with potatoes, bacon, green garlic yogurt and a poached egg.

Warren Buffet is considered one of the richest men on the planet, being one of the most important investors in the financial market.

Then, at age 91, in 2019 Warren had his fortune valued at nearly $90 billion. And his wealth comes all from his investments in Berkshire Hathaway.

Despite his age, Buffett loves to eat fast foods, like hamburgers, hot dog and soda. Warren claims to hate vegetables.

Then Bill Gates is known to many for being one of the richest in the world, the creator of Microsoft revolutionized the technological world we know today.

So, Gates is much more than a rich person, supporting social causes in order to solve global problems, he runs the richest philanthropic foundation used in projects aimed at society.

Thus, Gates’ favorite dish is nothing more and nothing less than good fast food from the McDonalds and sandwiches from In-N-Out, having as your preference to drink a Coke.

Finally, Elon Musk is one of the founders and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Forbes. Who ranks second as the richest man in the world.

So, Musk has no difficulty in expressing his opinion, therefore, he expressed his concern about human extinction and even proposed a solution on the matter. Furthermore, with his fortune valued at $315 billion, Elon Musk’s favorite dish is remarkably simple and inexpensive, being a crunchy sugar and cinnamon biscuit.

And with that we see that not even the richest people in the world have a food quality so befitting their fortune.

So now that you know what multimillionaires’ favorite foods are. So, take the opportunity to forward this article to that friend of yours who would also like to know.

