Fiocruz News Agency

A third dose of AstraZeneca vaccine significantly increases levels of neutralizing antibodies against the Ômicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new study indicates. The research was carried out independently by researchers from different institutions, including researchers from Fiocruz and the University of Oxford. And these rresults were published in the form of preprint on the bioRxiv platform (Omicron-B.1.1.529 leads to widespread escape from neutralizing antibody responses) this Thursday (12/23).

“As we have seen, the Ômicron variant is capable of infecting people with the complete vaccine schedule, as well as those who were previously infected with other variants. The data presented in this study show that the third dose is able to increase the presence of neutralizing antibodies against Ômicron [foram aumentados em 2,7 vezes após a terceira dose da AstraZeneca], rescuing the neutralization capacity of the vaccinated people’s sera, as observed in relation to other variants of concern after the second dose”, explained Marco Krieger, vice president of Production and Innovation at Fiocruz.

Serum obtained from subjects one month after receiving the booster dose neutralized the Ômicron variant at levels similar to those observed for the neutralization of the Alpha and Delta variants after the second dose. For the researchers of the publication, the result was considered encouraging because even in the face of this new challenge of the new variant it was possible to obtain a protective response.

The study looked at blood samples from people infected with Covid-19; those vaccinated with two doses plus one booster; and those who had reported previous infection with other variants of concern. The study included samples from 41 individuals who received three doses of AstraZeneca. As highlighted in the study, “neutralizing antibodies against Ômicron are boosted after a third dose of vaccine, meaning that the campaign to provide booster doses should add considerable extra protection against Ômicron infection.”

It is also worth emphasizing that data from another laboratory study (Broadly neutralizing antibodies overcome Sars-CoV-2 Omicron antigenic shift, found on the website biorxiv.org) reinforce the effect of AstraZeneca against Ômicron: in this case, individuals vaccinated with the two doses maintained a neutralizing action against the new variant, although with a reduction compared to the original strain. The AstraZeneca/Fiocruz vaccine has been shown to be able to induce a diversified and long-lasting response to multiple variants.