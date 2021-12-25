Flamengo vs Atlético MG can be played outside Brazil | Flamengo

The final of the Supercopa do Brasil, between Flamengo and Atlético MG, which will be played in 2022, could take place abroad. The CBF is studying the possibility of the game being held in the United States, on one of the stages of the 2026 World Cup.

As the GE informs, an American group made official the chance of the game to be played in the United States, at Camping World Stadium, which could be one of the possible stages of the 2026 World Cup.

The CBF, with the proposal on the table, is studying the best way for the game to be played in American soil. Clubs are also part of the conversation. In case the game does not impact the Brazilian football calendar, the proposal can be accepted.

Also within the proposal, the group raised the possibility of a game between the two teams against a European football giant. However, both Fla and Rooster declined the offer as it would affect plans for the season.

The final between Fla and Galo is scheduled for February 20th. Galo arrives as the winner of the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil. Already, Fla, for having been 2nd in the Brazilian, won the right to dispute. Fla who is the current champion.