Flu or Covid? See differences in symptoms – Farol de Notícias – Reference in Serra Talhada and Region Journalism

from the g1 Pernambuco

Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Symptoms of flu and Covid-19 are initially similar and cause doubts in the population. On Saturday (18), Pernambuco confirmed the first three cases of infection by the Influenza A H3N2 virus, a variant that has caused flu outbreaks in other states such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bahia.

The superintendent of Immunizations of the state Ana Catarina de Melo and the infectious diseases specialist Felipe Prohaska answered questions, this Monday (20), about the differences between the two diseases, as is the issue of vaccination, among other points.

Currently, it is possible to have the Covid-19 vaccine and the Influenza vaccine on the same day.

“At that time [início da campanha], you couldn’t do both vaccines on the same day, today you can. […] But it’s still time, the vaccines exist and we need them”, said the superintendent, stressing that each vaccine protects against a disease.

In Recife, the Municipal Health Department (Sesau) recorded an increase of 36.3% in cases of flu syndrome in 2021 compared to the same period in 2021.

“We didn’t reach the state’s goal in the vaccination campaign against Influenza, mainly in the group of the elderly and children. We are going to enter the period of respiratory diseases in February and we need these people to get vaccinated as soon as possible”, said Ana Catarina.

According to her, being immunized does not prevent infection with the virus, but it does cause the body to develop a mild version of the disease (see more about the symptoms below).

“The main objective of the vaccine is to prevent this seriousness caused by Influenza. So, when people use the vaccine, they can reduce the chance of having pneumonia and complicating hospitalizations and even leading to death,” he said.

In August of this year, the government authorized the application of the flu vaccine to the general public in the state. “Is it over there [vacina] it is available in basic health units, any unit in the state that has a vaccination room has the vaccine, there are more than 2.4 thousand rooms”, said the superintendent.

The capital vaccinates all city residents against the flu in the vaccination rooms of the health posts and also in decentralized points (check here). You must bring an identification document with a photo and, if you have one, your vaccination card and the SUS card.

Influenza or Covid-19?

According to infectologist Felipe Prohaska, it is important to be aware of the characteristics of the diseases, in addition to carrying out the test to confirm the precise diagnosis. Common symptoms of infections are a runny nose, fever, body aches and sore throat (see video above).

“The initial symptoms are very similar between the two, which makes this issue difficult, but there are some differences. In the case of influenza, the symptoms are much more intense from the first 48 hours onwards, while in Covid it is much more intense from the 5th or 6th day”, he said. According to him, it is important to seek testing for diseases.

“The ideal is to do an RT-PCR for Influenza A and B, and then be able to differentiate whether it is Covid or Influenza. But what is most important is the symptom time. […] Because many people are taking the Covid test, it’s negative, and they will crowd, but you also need to be isolated when you have a diagnosis of Influenza, which lasts seven days, unlike Covid, which lasts ten,” explained the doctor .

According to him, what most worries specialists in relation to the new variant of Influenza is that the vaccine being offered in the country is not yet specifically aimed at the type of infection, because it emerged recently.

“We should only have a specific vaccine for March or April. But it’s important to take the vaccine we have because it builds a shield, a wall that isn’t complete, but it’s already enough to generate protection. […] Those who have already taken the previous doses have what we call cross-protection, they have some degree of protection that can reduce the number of symptoms”, he explained.

Those who have flu-like symptoms, according to the specialist, should wait at least until the fever stage passes before they can take the vaccines, whether against Influenza or against Covid. “The ideal is to wait for at least the period of fever to pass. If you are in the most acute phase of the viral disease, the ideal is to wait for a second moment. The fever and malaise passed, you can get vaccinated”, he said.

Where to take the tests?

The Health Department of Recife stated that tests for flu-like illness are usually offered at sentinel units: Policlínica Amaury Coutinho, in Campina do Barreto; Pediatric Unit at Hospital Maria Cravo Gama, in Afogados; and Professor Arnaldo Marques Polyclinic and Maternity Hospital, at Ibura.

In these places, people with flu symptoms are seen and, according to the secretariat, it is up to the doctor to decide whether or not to perform the test to detect the type of flu virus. However, the city directs that the person, first, look for the Atende em Casa, which is responsible for referring the person to these locations or not.

In addition, the secretariat stated that all RT-PCR tests taken from symptomatic people will be processed for both Covid-19 and influenza.

Sesau offers eight fixed free testing points that operate from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. To have access to the service, the population must schedule the test through the Atende em Casa app or over the internet. Check out the locations:

Waldemar de Oliveira Polyclinic, in Santo Amaro;

Upinha Eduardo Campos, at Bomba do Hemetério;

Professor Mário Ramos Health Center, in Casa Amarela;

Upinha Vila Arraes, in Várzea;

Professor Romero Marques Health Center, in Prado;

Urban Social Center (CSU) Afrânio Godoy, in Imbiribeira;

Upinha Moacyr André Gomes, in Morro da Conceição;

and Arnaldo Marques Polyclinic, in Ibura.

Prevention

Guidelines for avoiding respiratory infections such as the flu or Covid-19 are similar: wear a mask; increase fluid intake; wash your hands with soap and water, especially before consuming any food and after coughing, sneezing or after using the bathroom; and avoid putting your hands to your face, eyes, nose and mouth.

In addition, people with flu or cold symptoms should avoid leaving the house, especially indoors and with crowds, as well as they should avoid having direct contact with other people, such as hugs, kisses and handshakes.

What to do if I have symptoms?

The guidance of the Health Department of Recife is for those who have mild symptoms of both flu and Covid, get in touch with the Atende em Casa, available by application or on the internet. The aim is to avoid overloading health systems.

Through the tool, the person is seen by a health professional and receives guidance regarding their symptoms and whether or not to seek a health unit.

Covid-19 vaccine

Currently, in Pernambuco, all people over 12 years old can take the vaccine against Covid-19. The booster dose is recommended for people over 18 years of age. The immunization of children still depends on a decision by the Ministry of Health.

Superintendent Ana Catarina Melo also answered questions about the immunization campaign against Covid-19. According to her, the state has more than 600,000 doses of the vaccine stocked and waiting for the request of the municipalities.

“Although the state today has more than 94% of D1 [primeiro dose] and 79% full scheme, we still have municipalities with schemes below 50%. The location is Mata Sul, in municipalities like Água Preta and São Benedito do Sul, which are places where we are still finding people to do D1”, he said.

Also according to Melo, this Monday (20) the state must deliberate on reducing the interval necessary for the application of the booster dose of the vaccine. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced on Saturday (18) the reduction from five to four months.