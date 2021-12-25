Flu vaccine in Fortaleza: know where to receive the immunizing agent – Metro

strength started to make available the flu vaccine at the Ceará Events Center, at Sesi Parangaba and at the Iguatemi, Riomar Fortaleza and Riomar Kennedy malls. These sites join the 116 health posts of the Capital where the population already had access to the immunizing agent that protects against Influenza A H1N1, H3N2 and Influenza B.

The expansion of immunization sites takes place in the midst of an epidemiological scenario of the advancement of respiratory viruses across Ceará, which accounts for 40 positive cases of H3N2 this December alone.

In the state, until December 4, only one patient with H3N2 and another with influenza B had developed Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG). The others were classified as Flu Syndrome (GS), with relatively milder symptoms.

The accelerated contagion of the disease made the Department of Health of Ceará (sesa) launch a warning note last December 16 when there were 18 cases. The document asks health professionals and the population to make an early identification of cases to avoid hospitalizations.

What is influenza A H3N2?

According to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the H3N2 virus is one of the subtypes of influenza A. Its symptoms are the classics of a flu:

high fever with acute onset

headache

joint pains

nasal constipation

throat inflammation

cough

In some cases there may be vomiting and diarrhea, these manifestations being infrequent and more common in children.

H3N2 is considered seasonal and well known around the world since a pandemic occurred in 1968 (Hong Kong flu).

Does the flu vaccine protect against H3N2?

Yes. The vaccine offered annually in the Unified Health System (SUS) also protects against influenza subtypes, including A H3N2.

