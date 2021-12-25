Former UFC champion Rashad Evans returns from retirement and faces Brazilian at Khabib event | combat

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans has decided to return to active duty. Without fighting since June 2018, the American decided to return from retirement to enter the Octagon again. He will face Gabriel Checco, on January 28, in Florida (USA), at the Eagle Fighting Championship 44, an event whose owner is Khabib Nurmagomedov, former owner of the lightweight belt at Ultimate.
Rashad Evans will put on gloves again after about four years — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues
Rashad Evans won the UFC title at the 92nd edition, in December 2008. In his first outpost defense, he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida, at UFC 98, in May 2009. brace against Jon Jones in 2012, however he lost a unanimous decision.
Rashad has 19 wins, eight losses and one draw. In the final stretch of his career, he lost five times in a row – he stopped at Ryan Bader, Glover Teixeira, Daniel Kelly, Sam Alvey and Anthony Smith. The last time “Suga” left the cage with his arm raised was in 2013, when he knocked out Chael Sonnen in the first round, at UFC 167.
