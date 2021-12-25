Formerly Vasco and São Paulo, Alexandre Bird is quoted to be football director of Cruzeiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Vasco da Gama/Disclosure



After confirming former defender Paulo André as manager in this process of transformation into a club-company, Cruzeiro should make official in the coming days the name of who will occupy the role of football director. Behind the scenes, who gains strength is Alexandre Bird, former manager of São Paulo (from 2017 to January 2021) and who worked at Vasco until November.

At Colina’s club, the manager and also a lawyer was not successful in his mission to return to the elite of the Brazilian Championship and, in interviews given after leaving the club, he highlighted that he did everything to shield football from the political scene, but, at a given time, it could not prevent external pressure from interfering with daily life and even within the four lines. He even wrote a letter to fans.

Bird, who gained prominence as vice-president of Desportivo Brasil and who graduated from the traditional Havard Business School, has the profile sought by Ronaldo and his staff to lead Raposa’s football at this time of reformulation.

In contact with the executive’s advisors, the Itatiaia found that, so far, he has not been sought by anyone to disembark at Burrow II and assume the role.

