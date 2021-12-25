Fortaleza announces contract renewal with Matheus Vargas until the end of 2023

Fortaleza announced this Thursday night, 23, the contract renewal of midfielder Matheus Vargas for two more seasons. The player had a relationship with Tricolor do Pici only until the end of this year and had his name speculated in Botafogo-RJ, but, at the request of coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, his contract was extended until December 2023. In the negotiation, the Lion acquired 70% of the economic rights of the athlete.

Even without establishing himself in the starting lineup of Fortaleza, Matheus Vargas played an important role in the Leo team’s historic campaign in 2021, semifinalist of the Copa do Brasil and fourth in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. With 53 matches played in the season, the midfielder was the fifth tricolor athlete with more participations in games in this period.

Vargas is 25 years old and was hired by Leão do Pici in 2019. With little space that year, he ended up on loan to Atlético-GO in 2020 and returned to Fortaleza in 2021. With the tricolor shirt, the player played 55 games, scored a goal and gave three assists.

In addition to Matheus Vargas, Fortaleza has already guaranteed the permanence of Matheus Jussa for next season and announced four reinforcements for 2022: right-back Anthony Landázuri, defenders Brayan Ceballos and Wagner Leonardo, and goalkeeper Fernando Miguel.

