French press leaves Neymar, Messi and Mbappé out of the first-round teams in the championship | french football

Paris Saint-Germain’s main stars, forwards Neymar, Messi and Mbappé were not included in the selections for the first half of the French Championship made by two of the country’s leading sports vehicles.
Carousel – Messi, Neymar and Mbappé at PSG — Photo: Art Editoria
In the ideal team of “RMC Sport”, the attack is formed by the Algerian Andy Delort, of the vice-leader Nice, and two players of the fourth place Rennes, the Frenchman Gaetan Laborde and the Ghanaian Kamaldeen Sulemana.
“L’Équipe” has chosen three other players for the front lines of its ideal team for the first half of the season: the French Martin Terrier, also from Rennes, Dimitri Payet, from Olympique de Marseille, third in the table, and Téji Savanier, from Montpellier, fifth in French.
Ideal selections from the first round of the French Championship made by “L’Équipe” and “RMC” — Photo: Reproduction
Only one Brazilian entered the two teams, PSG defender Marquinhos, who forms the ideal defense for “L’Équipe” alongside Frenchman Gerzino Nyamsi, from Strasbourg.
Although PSG leads the French Championship by hand – 46 points, against Nice’s 33 -, the attack of Mauricio Pochettino’s team has not been highlighted. With nine goals scored, Kylian Mbappé is only the third best scorer in the competition, along with four other players, and three goals behind the top scorer, Canadian Jonathan David, from Lille.
- Check out the full classification of the French Championship
Signed this year, Lionel Messi has only one goal scored in the Frenchman’s first round. Neymar, on the other hand, has three goals at the Frenchman, but has not played since the end of January, after suffering an ankle injury.
Interestingly, no player repeats in the selections made by the two vehicles.
See the ideal team for the first round of French made by “L’Équipe”: Antony Lopes (Lyon), Hamari Traoré (Rennes), Marquinhos (PSG), Gerzino Nyamsi (Strasbourg) and Birger Meling (Rennes); Johan Gastien (Clermont), Ghana Gueye (PSG) and Seko Fofana (Lens); Téji Savanier (Montpellier), Dimitri Payet (Olympique de Marseille) and Martin Terrier (Rennes).
See the ideal team for the first round of French made by “RMC”: Ivo Grbic (Lille), Achraf Hakimi (PSG), William Saliba (Olympique de Marseille), Mamadou Sakho (Montpellier) and Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens); Mario Lemina (Nice), Lovro Majer (Rennes) and Mattéo Guendouzi (Olympique de Marseille); Andy Delort (Nice), Gaetan Laborde (Rennes) and Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes).