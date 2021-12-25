Gabriela Pugliesi explains why she no longer uses her ex’s last name

Influencer Gabriela, now Gábi, explained why she stopped using the Pugliesi surname on social media amid speculation that she will go to “BBB 22”.

She responded to a follower on Instagram and defined the moment as personal and that change means a new beginning.

Changing your name on Instagram may be silly for a lot of people, but for me it means a lot. Mainly so I always remember that everything I did was alone. Since always, getting it right or wrong. Gabriela Pugliesi

“This moment also follows what I’m living now and how I want to go on. My usual courage to enter life without fear and especially to start over as often as necessary taught me to be strong, resilient. To believe more and more in God every day. , because every time I had to start over, I knew it was the best thing for me and it was,” she added.

The last name came from the marriage with the personal Thiago Pugliesi. The two have been separated since 2014.

Gabriela maintains a relationship with music producer Tulio Dek. The two recently traveled to Bahia, where they have a house on the beach in Cassange, and the influencer celebrated “true love”.

“My relationship with Tulio Dek is inexplicable, immeasurable! Soul reunion, really. I thought I had lived a love, but no. Real love I’m only living today, love with depth, with purpose. And I’m just living it. today because I’ve opened up to life,” she wrote last month.