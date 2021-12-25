Gavião Arqueiro keeps scale on the ground and quality at the top

MCU’s new series takes advantage of limited scope to build memorable protagonists!

With six episodes, Archer hawk (or perhaps the first season of the series) comes to an end on Disney+, continuing the construction of the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series features the return of Clint Barton after the events of Avengers: Endgame and goes further in building the future of the franchise with the introduction of Kate Bishop, youth heroine full of excitement to work with the greatest.

Released after big bangs like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, the series knows how to reduce the entire wave of destruction and chaos worldwide to focus on more “common” characters, with more intimate universes and a good dose of Christmas atmosphere. Below, you can check out our full review of Archer hawk, the latest release of Marvel Studios in 2021!

Title: Archer hawk (hawkeye) Created by: Jonathan Igla Year: 2021 (Disney+) number of episodes: 6 Synopsis: On Christmas week, Clint Barton needs to team up with young Kate Bishop to solve a plot that involves the mafia, spies and the other secret identity of Hawkeye…

The daily life of the “common hero”

2021 was a busy year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise’s return after a year without any releases was marked by movie debuts, TV series and promises for the future, gloriously expanding what is the biggest shared universe of culture pop. We had Multiverso on the other side, ancient heroes on this side, Gods of Cheating and mythological creatures all around… but where are the common heroes?

“As well?“, you must be asking yourself. After all, since the world is the world, heroes have come to serve as gods among mere mortals, mythological figures steeped in epic lives and with little regard for the sad and ordinary civil life… Well, not quite. At least not since Stan Lee, along with names like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko entered this move.

The greatest feat Lee & Co. has ever done in the comic book world is to turn heroes into…ordinary people. Of course, we still had the great Asgardian deities, the monster people and the playboys who accumulated more money than any mortal on Earth. But even in these cases, the Marvel revolutionized precisely by showing the daily lives of heroes, with their colossal adventures in contrast to their mundane lives and personal dramas.

And maybe, within the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe, Archer hawk was the first to actually make it work, without getting carried away by cosmic-level threats or the presence of a slowly formed Multiverse. no, when Jonathan Igla took over the production of the series, he resorted to the most solid base associated with the hero: the comics of David act and Matt Fraction, which showed Gavião Arqueiro as a very common guy.

Of course, he’s an Avenger and can hit any target without even blinking. But the focus of his solo adventures has never been a purple alien with a superiority complex. In the Fraction phase, he was a hero of the people who lived in a decaying building and helped his neighbors with what he could, while still finding time to fight mobsters and murderers.

And it makes all the sense in the world for the series to follow that path, as long as Avengers: Age of Ultron started a project to humanize the hero. he wasn’t just Clint Barton, the Avenger, but also a family man who needed to do everything to stay alive between the Homeric conflicts – after all, he still had his wife and children waiting at home.

And for the first time since the character’s first appearance, back in 2011, the Marvel nails it by finally giving a little prominence to Clint Barton. Okay, it’s been “only” ten years since then, but even this wide interval is great for transforming the hero that nobody cared about into a rich and complex figure, especially after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Recap: Thanos killed half the world. Several heroes began to turn to dust. Ordinary people too. Clint was unlucky enough to lose his entire family during this period. He became violent and aggressive. Assumed the identity of Ronin. Killed several criminals without thinking twice. The Black Widow found him and enlisted him for a new mission. The Widow died. They saved the world. Everyone is back to normal. Clint left the Ronin behind.

It turns out that, already in the first episodes of Archer hawk, we found out that Ronin didn’t leave him. Or at least not Ronin’s enemies. And when he sees a person in the paper, wearing the outfit he himself has recently stopped wearing, he needs to investigate – even if he’s only in New York spending a few days with his kids. Lucky for you, whoever was under the cloak was Kate Bishop.

Kate is the co-star of the series, lived by the wonderful Hailee Steinfeld – which has proven to be one of the best additions to the MCU in 2021 (sharing the title with someone we’ll talk about later…). The actress manages to direct Kate’s youthful excitement and sour humor to build a character who, despite being inspired by Clint Barton, has her own personal universe and motivations – no matter how much her mother’s plot, Eleanor bishop, be well underutilized and waste the talent of Vera Farmiga, to say the least.

more than one fangirl – something that would have ended the image of Kate Bishop from the comics -, she is an aspiring heroine, who sees in this “business” the perfect opportunity to help people in need and teach a lesson in those who deserve it. You know that stuff about “With big powers come big responsabilities“? Yeah, sometimes you don’t even need power to learn to be responsible.

And the bottom line is that the two, as a duo, complement each other in many ways. Clint has the experience of a professional, but it is Kate who has the vivacity of an apprentice. Clint is serious when he needs to, but Kate has the humor and lightness to break the toughest times. And best of all, they’re both Archer Hawks, without this weakening or diminishing the other. In fact, it just complements.

Marvel knows (sometimes) that less is more

And as amazing as it was to see just six hours of Clint and Kate’s interaction, the series still evolves with more characters – some unreleased and some very welcome returns to MCU. Within the first category, we have the maya lopez in alaqua cox – that in the near future, will win his solo series. Fearless and daring, the new warrior has a tragic origin story and a very personal motivation.

Lopez (or echo, although he still doesn’t go by his heroic comic book name) is an interesting character and one that reflects the new “face” of the franchise: more inclusive and representative. She is a deaf woman who wears a prosthetic leg. But it’s also much more than just that: the character permeates through shades of gray, not only for the ambiguity of his personality, but for the way he learned to read the world around him.

Perhaps, on her part, the only thing she doesn’t like very much is the inclusion of the King of crime. Although it is a delight to see the return of Vincent D’Onofrio to the role, the character’s presence sounds forced and is nothing more than a easter-egg of luxury – in addition to revealing a problem that is already commonplace in the series of Marvel: the need to put on a giant comic book character and/or the hero(s) complete hero costume in the last episode. It may just be neura, but it smells like a pre-made standard formula and after seeing all four series live action doing this, you’re tired.

But that said, it’s interesting to note how Archer hawk it does not propose, at any time, to be another extended trailer of what is to come in Marvel Cinematic Universe – even the series presenting ideas that will evidently be used in the future, such as Eco’s solo series on its way or a possible production of Young Avengers. It closes on itself and manages to enclose (almost) all of its loose ends.

And there is still room to connect the project to the legacy of Black Widow, especially with the participation of Yelena Belova – which not only steals every second it appears, but also shines in yet another radiant rendition of Florence Pugh (The other best addition of MCU in 2021). The character’s presence is so striking that it almost makes us forget how Natasha Romanoff’s solo film fell short of expectations.

For these and many others, Archer hawk manages to be a clear shot as he sets aside the hyperbolic struggles for the fate of the universe and focuses on a simpler mission: Clint Barton is screwed and needs to get home by Christmas. This adds urgency, danger and shows how this has always been the most “down-to-earth” hero in this universe, an ordinary man fighting alongside gods and monsters.

More than that, it’s the perfect opportunity to introduce characters that are just like him and that also have their own worlds in addition to all the gigantic chaos that goes on around here. One way or another, either with Clint Barton or with Kate Bishop, the era of the Gavião Arqueiros is here to stay and prove that, sometimes, less is more – even in a gigantic and fantastical universe like the one at Casa das Ideias.

Archer hawk is available on Disney+.

