Globo lives a bad year of public in its most expensive tracks

There is good and bad news for Globo in the 2021 balance sheet. On the one hand, the network managed to overcome the loss of the first semester and will close in the blue, with relevant profit. At the other extreme, the channel had one of the worst years of audiences in the noblest range, between 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm.







Globo faces setback in the audience of ‘JN’ and soap operas Photo: Photomontage: TV Room Blog

‘Jornal Nacional’ lost 3 points in the National Television Panel (PTN), equivalent to 2.1 million viewers in the 15 largest metropolitan regions in the country. It is the worst period for Globo’s journalism flagship since 2015.

The drop in audience of ‘JN’ turns on the yellow light in the commercial department of the station. Low audience gives advertisers an indisputable argument to ask for a bigger discount in the negotiation. Per table, a 30-second commercial during the TV news break costs R$ 850,000.

The 9:00 telenovela track is also underperforming. The year began with the final stage of the rerun of ‘A Força do Querer’. From January to March, the series scored 31.9 points, an index considered median.

Then, Globo aired the chapters of the outcome of ‘Amor de Mãe’, interrupted in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. The completion of the unprecedented plot generated an average of 31 points.

As a result, the re-run of ‘Empire’, between April and November, was a negative surprise with an average of 27.3, a number below expectations.

The debut of ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ fueled the hope of a better result in the main time of television drama on Brazilian television. Disappointment soon set in.

The first 40 chapters of the production averaged 22.6 points. If it doesn’t recover, it could become Globo’s 9 pm telenovela with the smallest audience since ‘Rosa Rebelde’, in 1969.

In recent decades, the worst overall average belongs to ‘The Law of Love’, aired between 2016 and 2017, with 27.2 points. Fully recorded, ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ has little chance of reversing the problematic phase.

This poor result of the current telenovela also makes Globo earn less, as it is forced to reduce the price of space during breaks. The fixed price of R$ 840 thousand for 30 seconds has been negotiated with a generous discount.

Globo’s dome sees light at the end of the tunnel. In an election year, such as 2022, television journalism usually earns extra audience points due to the coverage of campaigns. The likely clash between Bolsonaro and Lula should benefit the ‘Jornal Nacional’.

In the field of fiction, the channel is betting all its chips on the ‘Pantanal’ remake, starting in March. The new version of the rural serial shown in 1990 on TV Manchete may bring back part of the soap operas who left Globo in this distressing 2021.