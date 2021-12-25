Google lets you play classic games right on search; see how

Google is the most popular and used search engine on the internet, so it also needs to be fun on occasion. No wonder the company has already made several famous games available directly from the search service — you can even play the classic Pac Man without leaving the search.

In addition to Pac Man, players can take advantage of other classic titles like Zerg Rush, atari breakout, among other options available directly on the Google service, through websites or on the search results pages themselves.

Pac-Man is playable on Google search engine.Source: Google

Some games were made available on commemorative dates, such as atari breakout, which was playable directly from the Google image search page. Another honoree was the mathematician Alan Turing, considered one of the fathers of computing, also won a little game to commemorate his birthday in 2012.

1. Zerg Rush

The game Zerg Rush is an easter egg inspired by the game franchise Starcraft, from Blizzard, in which the Zerg are a race known for their battle skills. However, this time the graphics are not as good as in the developer’s titles.

Zerg Rush Gambling ExampleSource: Google

Before, users simply searched for “Zerg Rush” in the search engine to start the adventure, however, now the game is available on an exclusive website. The objective is to shoot as many “O” numbers as possible before they destroy the entire search page.

2. Pac-Man

unlike Zerg Rush, to play Pac Man on Google, just go to the search engine and search for “Pac-Man”. The search will display a clickable option at the top of the page, so just use the arrow keys on your keyboard to move around the map and run away or attack the ghosts.

The game was added during the franchise’s 30th anniversary celebration, which emerged in the 1980s, and the map is shaped like a Google doodle.

3. T-Rex Race

This is probably the most popular game for those using the Chrome browser as it always appears when there is no connection. If you don’t want to wait for the internet to go down, just disable internet access and open your browser.

In adventure, the player controls an 8bit T-Rex who must jump cactuses and escape other obstacles — just use space to jump over the objects.

4. Atari Breakout

breakout is a classic from the 1970s and, although many are unaware, it is a title developed by Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs, creators of Apple, and Nolan Bushnell. Previously, accessing the game required typing “Atari Breakout” into the search engine, but now it’s available on an exclusive website.

Atari Breakout Gambling ExampleSource: Google

Gambling is one of the simplest possible games, in which the player must control a base and hit the ball to break the bricks.

5. Patience

Example of Patience directly in the search engineSource: Google

the card game Patience it was once one of the most popular games on Microsoft’s operating system, especially for those who enjoyed the good times of Windows 98. Fortunately, the game is also available directly in Google search: just search for “Patience” and click on the “Play” button “.

6. Snake (snake game)

Example of the snake game directly on the search serviceSource: Google

You know that classic snake game for the Nokia 3310? Well, Google also allows players to take advantage of this adventure directly on the search service. Just search for “snake game”, click “Play” and have fun.

7. Tic Tac Toe

By searching “Jogo da Velha”, you can play the childhood classic against Google’s artificial intelligence.

8. Santa Tracker

Last but not least there is the Santa Claus game. Every year, Google updates Santa’s adventure with new games, themes and more. To have fun, just search for “Santa Tracker” and click on “Visit the Santa Claus Village”.

interactive doodles

In addition to all the aforementioned games, Google also has several doodles that were developed to be playable. As is the case with the doodle in honor of the mathematician Alan Turing: the mini game simulates the translations of encrypted documents, inspired by Turing’s contribution to deciphering codes during World War II.

Playable Doodle in honor of 50 years of the Doctor Who franchiseSource: Google

However, Google’s official doodles page is full of other mini games, such as interactive doodle inspired by the British series doctor who.