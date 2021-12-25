Grandson shoots at Deyverson: ‘I’m going to blow you up’ | Sport



Craque Neto, former player and presenterPhoto: Playback/Band

São Paulo – The unfriendly relationship between Neto and Deyverson gained another bitter chapter this Friday. After saying that he would break the finger of the Palmeiras striker, the presenter of ‘Os Donos da Bola’, from the Band, once again threatened the hero of the Libertadores bi-championship.

“Then Deyverson came in and made that sign to me. Deyverson, why didn’t you make the sign to me when you came on the Band, you asshole? Why didn’t you do it here? Then you talk about God, let’s forgive. The day If I find you, I’ll rip you apart, old man. The day I meet you in person, you’ll see what happens to you. Because it has to be a man, here and there. But since it’s Christmas, I’ll forgive you, just today. If I meet you on the street, I’ll pick you up and you’ll see what I’m going to do. Then come and want to play hot, talk about God,” snapped Craque Neto.

The former player refers to the episode in which Deyverson showed the middle finger to the presenter during a video call with goalkeeper Jailson, in a party that marked the departure of the goalkeeper from the alviverde team. At the time, Neto had already threatened the attacker live.

“Let me give you a message, Deyverson. I was having Jailson’s bachelorette party and I blew his mom a kiss on FaceTime and you pointed the middle finger at me. Next time you come here to the Band, come show me personally. I break your finger,” he said.

“Not to mention that you’ll be beaten up by me, whenever and wherever I find you. What you did is kept with me. Then you come and say that we’ll forgive… forgive is a mess, brother! Let’s stop falsehood, if you do the goal of the world title comes here on Band, but not on my program. I’ll wait for you at the reception, I want to see if you have the courage to enter”, threatened the presenter of ‘Os Donos da Bola’.